Coco Gauff gets consoling messages from Taylor Townsend, partner Robin Montgomery & others after Madrid Open final loss

Coco Gauff received messages of support from her compatriots Taylor Townsend, Robin Montgomery, along with other stars like Eva Lys, Shelby Rogers, and Prakash Amritraj. The American faced a loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open, even after putting up a commendable show throughout her campaign.

The 21-year-old put up a strong fight against the Belarusian but had to surrender after a difficult 3-6, 6-7(3) battle of tenacity. However, she showed great character on the surface, which gave her a push in the right direction to make a greater impact in the rest of the clay stint.

After her loss, she took to Instagram to share a post to show her gratitude and wrote:

"thank you madrid❤️not the outcome I was hoping for today but a lot to be proud of. leaving here with my head up and more motivation to work even harder to do better next time🙏🏾 #Godstiming"

To this, Townsend commented, showering her with love.

"She’s a real 1! 🔥👏🏿❤️, she wrote.

Her doubles partner Robin Montgomery wrote:

"unrealll"

German tennis star Eva Lys shared an adorable reaction.

"😍😍😍" she commented.

Former tennis player Shelby Rogers affirmed her support for the star:

"Amazing work Coco! Fun to watch 🤩👏🙏" she said.

The Tennis Channel host Prakash Amritraj also backed her, saying:

"You were so awesome this week Co!"

Screenshot via @cocogauff on Instagram, 3rd May, 2025.

Coco Gauff dedicated her runner-up trophy to Jesus in an emotional moment after the match on Saturday.

Coco Gauff dedicated her Madrid runner-up trophy to Jesus Christ

Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open- Source: Getty

Coco Gauff credited Jesus Christ for her successful run in Madrid, even though she missed out on the title by a very slim margin. The American tennis star never shies away from demonstrating her faith vocally and hence took the opportunity to show gratitude and spirituality.

In the post-match trophy ceremony, she said:

“I’d like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ to be here and the opportunity to play in the final."

She also went on to congratulate her opponent, Sabalenka, for her success in the campaign.

"I’d like to congratulate Aryna on an incredible tournament. You’re always tough to face. Congrats to your team. The last...well you’re always doing well...but the last four straight finals. Congrats on all the success you’ve been having,” she added.

The American will look to move on from this loss and focus on the rest of the clay stint by tying up the loose ends for an even better display.

