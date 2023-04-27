Coco Gauff got emotional upon watching a young girl imitate the American during her school project.

The Favor Dream Academy, a private all-girls school, hosted their "Living Legend Museum" project, where young kids celebrated influential female figures from all over the world. The kids emulated their respective personalities to the guests with the help of models and artworks.

Taking to social media, the Academy shared a video of the event, paying tribute to the "superwomen" for their relentless work.

"To all the amazing SUPERWOMEN in the world, this is for you. Keep striving! Keep going! Keep climbing! Keep pushing! Keep believing! Your work or worth will never go unnoticed. There are several little girls at @ladiesoffavordreamacademy believing in who you are and all you will become. Dream Big and believe BIGGER!," they wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Gauff spotted a young girl who emulated the World No. 4, which made her emotionally recall her own junior years. The teenager revealed that she herself had participated in the same "exact" museum project back in the day.

"I did the same exact living museum project in elementary school and for someone to pick me and do this as me makes me cry for real. time flies. this is beautiful ladies," Coco Gauff's Instagram story read.

Gauff also expressed her love for the girls via the comments under the original post.

"I love this, always dream big girls," she wrote.

Coco Gauff back to being coached by her father after split up with Diego Moyano

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers

Coco Gauff recently revealed that her father Corey Gauff will be her interim coach for the clay season upon parting ways with Diego Moyano.

During a press conference at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the 19-year-old divulged that she did not have time to decide on a new coach following the sudden exit of Moyano and that she would have to resort to being coached by her father for the time being.

"Regarding coaching, right now it's just me and my dad, back with him," she said. "You know, I had the goal of maybe getting a coach before the clay season, but I feel like after Miami is when I found out from Diego, so I didn't have like that much time to decide."

Gauff is currently taking part in the Madrid Open. Following a first-round bye, she defeated Irene Burillo Escorihuela 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 64 to reach the third round.

