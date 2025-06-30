Coco Gauff gets massive confidence boost from Lewis Hamilton ahead of Wimbledon 2025 campaign

Coco Gauff was named as one of the favorites to win the women's singles title at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships by Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton. She heads into this year's edition of the grass Major on a high, having clinched her second Major singles crown just weeks back at the French Open.

On Monday, June 30, the official Instagram handle of Scuderia Ferrari shared a video. In it, iconic members of the Formula One team picked their favorites for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships' women's singles title. While the majority of the team, being Italian, picked Jasmine Paolini, seven-time Formula One World Drivers' Championship winner Lewis Hamilton went with Gauff.

The 40-year-old said:

"I'll be watching women's and I hope Coco Gauff."

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning WTA No. 1, also got a couple of votes from the rest of the Scuderia Ferrari members. Interestingly, it was the Belarusian whom Coco Gauff defeated in the women's singles final at Roland Garros on Saturday, June 7.

If Gauff does manage to taste title success at Wimbledon this year, she will become the first woman to clinch the 'Channel Slam' since her idol Serena Williams did it a decade back.

"I would love to win the Channel Slam" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff during a practice session at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

The 'Channel Slam' refers to the feat of winning the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships in the same calendar year. On the men's side, the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have achieved it in the recent past. However, when it comes to women's tennis, the last player to have done it was none other than the legendary Serena Williams, whom Coco Gauff idolized growing up.

When asked about potentially emulating Williams' remarkable feat, the WTA No. 2 said:

"I understand why it (a Channel Slam) hasn't been done that often. Except I guess Carlos, he makes it look pretty easy. Novak, too. I didn't realise it was 10 years since Serena. I would love to do that. Also, I'm not going to put that much pressure on myself because I've been telling my team and people around me, this is all new territory for me."

Despite the optimism surrounding Gauff's Wimbledon campaign this year, the fact is that the American lost the only competitive grasscourt match she played so far in 2025. The defeat came at the hands of Wang Xinyu at the recently-concluded Berlin Tennis Open. At SW19, the American is set to begin her campaign with a first-round match against Dayana Yastremska.

