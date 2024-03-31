Coco Gauff gives shoutout to Beyonce, shows love for singer's latest album 'Cowboy Carter'

Coco Gauff recently expressed her admiration for Beyonce's country album, "Cowboy Carter," which went live on Friday, March 29.

It's the singer's eighth studio album and her first ever in the country genre. Like millions of other fans, Gauff reacted to the news when the music icon made the surprise announcement during the Super Bowl Sunday.

While admitting that she wasn't a big fan of country music, Gauff did concede that she would make an exception this one time only because Beyonce was involved.

The American took to her Instagram on Saturday, March 20, expressing her adulation for the new album, sharing a screenshot of the song "Tyrant."

Gauff reserved high praise for the singer just a few weeks earlier while on the WTA Insider Podcast at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

She revealed that the Beyonce craze between her and her friends was real and that they were "huge fans."

"My friends, we have a Beyoncé group chat. So yes, we're huge fans. Beyoncé, if you see this, I love you," Gauff was quoted saying on the WTA Insider Podcast during the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

The American World No. 3 even cheekily offered to give Beyonce's children tennis lessons.

"Maybe I can teach Rumi or Blue Ivy some tennis. I would do it. I would literally pay you to do it," Gauff continued.

Coco Gauff on her Olympics dream

Coco Gauf at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Coco Gauff said in an interview with NBC News a couple of weeks earlier that winning an Olympic medal and another Grand Slam is something she wanted to do in 2024.

“I want to win a Grand Slam and an Olympic medal. I particularly want to do it this year and win a medal — that’s one of my dreams that I wanted to do as a tennis player,” Coco Gauff was quoted as saying.

The American did not compete in the 2020 Olympics after testing positive for COVID right before the tournament, leading to her withdrawal.

“I was [crushed] for a day, and then I was like, well, there’s nothing I can do about it,” Gauff said. “You know, people have lost family members. And I realized that life isn’t about playing tennis — so I was OK with it after a day.”

Gauff most recently competed at the Miami Open and endured a fourth-round exit in the singles tournament at the hands of 23rd seed Caroline Garcia.