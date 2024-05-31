Coco Gauff has nothing but praise for Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek following their 2024 French Open epic. The American also highlighted the positive impact of Osaka’s display on women’s tennis.

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek faced off in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday, May 29. The World No. 1 came out on top 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 in the three-hour-long barn burner, but Osaka didn't go out without a fight. The Japanese also had a match point but failed to capitalize.

Coco Gauff, who was in action against Tamara Zidansek at the same time, said that she was unable to watch the thriller.

"I didn't get to see it because I was playing at the same time. I did watch a little bit of the first set because that was before my match, but it was very early," she said in her French Open press conference after her third-round win.

"It was still good points, but I'm sure nowhere near towards the end of the match."

About Osaka’s comeback after becoming a mother, Gauff said:

"I always root for her, and I think coming back from motherhood and for her to put up a level like that against Iga is great."

The American added that Naomi Osaka’s fierce display against someone like Iga Swiatek, a three-time French Open champion, is significant for not only female tennis players but also women from all walks of life.

"It's good for women's tennis and just women in general to see that you can come back and be at the high level and take the World No. 1 to the brink," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff also hailed Swiatek for her remarkable comeback against Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, just like her.

"Also good on (Iga Swiatek) for getting through that match. Naomi is not an easy person to play second round, no matter what form she's in," the reigning US Open champion noted.

Coco Gauff on Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek: "They're both tough players to play"

Coco Gauff (left) pictured with Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff was also optimistic about Naomi Osaka getting over her claycourt woes after the 2024 French Open.

The Japanese has won seven titles, all of which have come on hardcourts, including two titles each at the US Open (2018, 2020) and the Australian Open (2019, 2021). Meanwhile, her best record at the French Open is reaching the third round thrice (2016, 2018, 2019).

"I think it's very cool to see, especially for Naomi, coming back. I know clay was somewhere - maybe not anymore at the end of this tournament, but it was somewhere in the past probably a difficult spot for her," she noted in the aforementioned press conference.

Coco Gauff has faced Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek multiple times in her young career. The American is tied 2-2 in her head-to-head against Osaka. Meanwhile, she hasn’t found much success against the World No. 1 and has a 1-10 losing record against her.

"They're both tough players to play. Especially (Iga Swiatek) on clay is a very difficult - on any surface, but especially clay very difficult to play."

"And Naomi, I think I've only played her exclusively on hard, I believe. I would say that's her best surface. I've played her when she was defending the Australian Open. I played both of them at strong points in their career," she added.

Gauff and Swiatek are headed for a potential semifinal meeting at the 2024 French Open. Both are through to the fourth round with victories over Dayana Yastremska and Marie Bouzkova, respectively. Gauff faces Elisabetta Cocciaretto next, while Swiatek takes on Anastasia Potapova.

