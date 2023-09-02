Coco Gauff hilariously announces 'session partner' Novak Djokovic's match after her US Open 3R win on Arthur Ashe Stadium

In a hilarious turn of events, Coco Gauff turned into a moderator and announced Novak Djokovic, who was due to play at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after the American on Friday night (September 1).

Gauff came from behind to oust Belgium's Elise Mertens in her third-round match at the US Open 2023. Gauff was made to work hard for the victory as she lost the opening set, committing two double faults in the process. The teenager, however, bounced back in the following set, saving one break point after the other.

Mertens lost the plot completely in the final set as Gauff capitalized on a flurry of unforced errors by the Belgian to win the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 to secure a place in the Round of 16, where she will lock horns with former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

The WTA No. 6 looked overjoyed after her victory as she chatted with Pam Shriver on the court. Amusingly, she also announced session partner Novak Djokovic, who was scheduled to take the center court against compatriot Laslo Djere in an all-Serbian clash.

"Somebody who I look up to a lot movement-wise is definitely Novak Djokovic" - Coco Gauff after 2R win at US Open

After downing Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the US Open, Coco Gauff said that she observes Novak Djokovic to improve her movement on the court.

The American showered praise on the Serb and also Carlos Alcaraz during her post-match press conference.

"Oh, it's incredible. The limits of the game, to be honest. They [Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic] are breaking the limits of tennis. I think it's peak tennis, to be honest. Not just their matchups. I've watched Novak play against Roger [Federer], Rafa [Nadal], those two, it's just peak tennis. I don't know," she said.

She termed the two top ATP players as 'one-in-a-generation' players.

"It's crazy, it's a one-in-a-generation type of thing, and Novak is a one-in-a-generation type of player, and so is Carlos, and they're playing each other on two different spectrums. I don't know. I can talk about this all day. It's really cool," the WTA No. 6 further said.

Gauff further mentioned she has idolized the 23-time Grand Slam champion to better her mobility.

"Somebody who I look up to a lot movement-wise is definitely Novak and definitely Carlos. I think they're both people that are seating their fill when it comes to -- well, obviously the tennis, but obviously physically and footwork-wise. It's something I'm trying to work on," she added.

