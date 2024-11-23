Coco Gauff hints at "cool stuff" in the works with sponsor New Balance as she arrives in Boston after Los Angeles getaway

Coco Gauff is hinting at a fresh merch collaboration with her long-time sponsor New Balance. The news comes days after the American’s dominant run at the WTA Finals which saw her storm to the top of the podium.

For Gauff, her 2024 season has run got and cold. She began her year on a high, winning the ASB Classic and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Despite a few early exits here and there, the 20-year-old largely maintained her form, reaching the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open, Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the French Open and the ecotrans Ladies Open.

However, the American lost her momentum mid-way through the year, and failed to move past the round of 16 in any of the tournaments she participated in during July and August.

The 20-year-old got her rhythm back at the tail end of the year, winning the China Open WTA 1000, reaching the semifinals of the Wuhan Open WTA 1000 and storming to the title at the WTA Finals. After this victorious run, Coco Gauff is now hinting at a fresh collaboration with her long-time sponsor, New Balance.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the tennis star shared a snap of herself in front of the brand's headquarters, writing:

“Cooking up some cool stuff, @newbalance.”

Coco Gauff on her relationship with New Balance

Coco Gauff signed with New Balance six years ago, when she was just 14-years-old. The American has worked with the brand in multiple commercials and product launches. In a recent statement during the release of her second signature shoe with NB, Gauff called the brand ‘family’, saying,

“I’ve been with the team since I was 14 years old and they are really like family to me. Over the last six years, I’ve grown so much as an athlete and person, both on and off the tennis court. The New Balance team has been there for every step of my journey and truly let me be myself when it comes to product and design.”

She went on to outline what made the shoe so special to her, explaining,

“I had as much fun designing and collaborating on the CG2 as I did with the CG1. The CG2 has so many design details that represent who I am and where I’m at in my life now. One of my favorite details is having the initials ‘CG’ on the shoe’s pivot point. This represents my family, since we’re all ‘CG.’ My family is my biggest support system, so I wanted to feel like they’re always with me on the court.”

Outside of her two signature shoes with the brand, Coco Gauff has regularly featured on New Balance t-shirts. The most popular of these was the “Call me Coco champion” t-shirts that were released immediately upon her victory at the 2023 US Open, and subsequently sold out in the next five hours.

