Coco Gauff is aiming for a claycourt prowess like that of the greatest clay courter of all time – Rafael Nadal.

Gauff is currently contesting the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, where, on Thursday, April 27, the American defeated Spain’s Irene Burillo Escorihuela in the Round of 64. After the match, she sat down for a conversation with Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel.

During the chat, Amritraj mentioned Gauff’s exceeding results on clay, which incidentally, she was unaware of. The 19-year-old has a success rate of almost 73% on the red dirt.

“I mean, if that’s what the numbers say, then it must be true. I think definitely, I am a little bit more dangerous on clay -- specially my style of play,” Gauff observed.

The 19-year-old, however, confessed her inclination for hardcourts.

“I would say, feeling wise, I still am a hardcourt gal,” she added.

Of her three titles so far, one has come on clay at the Emilia-Romagna Open in 2021. She has also found her best results at WTA 1000s as well as Grand Slams on the red dirt – making the semifinals of the Italian Open in 2021 and the final of the French Open in 2022.

Despite her success on clay, the World No. 6 remarked that her results were far from the prowess of 14-time French Open champion Nadal, who has a 91.3% success rate on the red dirt and 97.4% in the Parisian Grand Slam.

“Obviously, 73% - it’s not quite like Rafa – what is he at? 90%? Or 90 something percent at French Open,” she said with a laugh. “But you know, I’ll take my 70. Hopefully, I can get up there one day.”

"I know I have the mentality" – Coco Gauff looks forward to a strong 2023 claycourt season

Gauff at the 2022 French Open

Coco Gauff earned some exceptional results during the 2022 claycourt swing. The teenager made a Grand Slam breakthrough by reaching the finals of the French Open in both singles as well as doubles.

Reflecting on last year’s success, Gauff asserted that she is more confident about her form on clay in 2023.

“I have a little bit more confidence. I know I have the game to make it to the Roland Garros final. I know I have the mentality,” she said in the same interview.

The American stated that all she needs to do is to fine-tune her mental approach in order to cross the finish line.

“I think now it’s just about that final step of reaching there and erasing self-doubts and really believing in myself,” she added.

After a second-round exit at the clay event in Stuttgart, Gauff is hoping to turn her fortunes around at the ongoing Madrid Open. She is through to the third round in the Spanish capital with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Irene Burillo Escorihuela and will next face home-favorite Paula Badosa.

