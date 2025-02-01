Coco Gauff hypes up women's sports after turning heads in chic all-denim fit during 1st appearance at Unrivaled as an investor

Coco Gauff recently stole the spotlight at Unrivaled, cheering on the Lunar Owls against the Laces. The American made her first appearance at the exciting professional three-on-three women's basketball league after becoming a major investor.

Gauff displayed her impeccable style as she stepped out in a stylish halter-neck denim crop top and matching jeans to watch the highly anticipated encounter in Florida. The 20-year-old paired her outfit with a stylish brown handbag and gold jewelry, rounding out her look with a chic updo and natural makeup.

The World No. 3 enthusiastically cheered on Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls as they claimed a 75-73 win over the Laces, extending their unbeaten streak for the season to five matches.

Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

Following the thrilling game, Coco Gauff displayed her enthusiasm for Unrivaled as she showed off her stylish outfit and championed the rise of women's sports.

"💅🏾💅🏾 women’s sports>>>," Gauff posted.

The World No. 3 also emphasized that anyone not tuning into Unrivaled was truly missing out.

"If you're not tuning into unrivaled you're missing out," she wrote.

Coco Gauff's passion for the innovative league comes as no surprise, as the American has expressed excitement about contributing to the elevation of women's sports by making an investment in the basketball league.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Unrivaled as an investor. Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting. I look forward to being part of this movement and continuing to help elevate women’s sports to new heights," Gauff said in a statement shared on the Unrivaled website.

Coco Gauff on investing in Unrivaled: "My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball, this is as close as it will get"

Coco Gauff with her father Corey - Source: Getty

Following her major investment in Unrivaled, Coco Gauff disclosed that her father Corey had always wanted her to become a professional basketball player, humorously remarking that her venture into the women's basketball league was the closest she would come to fulfilling his dream.

"My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball. Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get 🤣. In all seriousness, I’m incredibly my grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women’s sports and I am super excited to join the @Unrivaledwbb family 💜💜💜 I can’t wait to watch!!," Gauff posted on X.

On the tennis front, Gauff was recently in action at the 2025 Australian Open, where she made a run to the quarterfinals before losing to Paula Badosa. The American will be back in action at the WTA 1000 Qatar Open, which will commence on February 9.

