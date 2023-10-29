Coco Gauff: "I've always been passionate about Halloween since I was a kid"

Coco Gauff recently opened up about Halloween celebrations with her family and passionately highlighted her childhood experiences on the annual celebratory day.

The American earned her spot in the year-end WTA Finals Championships after delivering impeccable results this season, bagging her first-ever WTA 500 and WTA 1000 masters crowns.

Gauff also lifted her maiden Grand Slam trophy after overpowering Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash of the 2023 US Open, which helped her achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

Talking in a recent WTA Final press conference at Plaza Quintana Roo, Coco Gauff was fielded with questions pertaining to her Halloween family traditions and celebrations. The 19-year-old expressed that she takes delight in dressing up for the festival and is always keen on making appearances at various events.

"I've always been passionate about Halloween since I was a kid. I always loved to dress up. I would do it, like, year-round. I've always talked about wanting to go to Cosplay, the conventions and all of that," she spoke.

The World No. 3 also mentioned a Scooby-Doo costume being her treasured Halloween dress-up she did a few years back.

"My favorite Halloween costume I've done as a family was a Scooby-Doo one a couple of years ago. I thought that was pretty cool," she added.

The American concluded her statement by listing a few outfits she's worn on Halloween over the years - including fictional characters like Thor (Marvel Cinematic Universe), and Raven (Marvel Comics).

"For me, I did like the moon -- I don't know. I think I did Thor a while ago, and Raven last year was really cool. Then Freddy Krueger was obviously last minute. My brother wanted to be Chucky for Halloween. I said, We should all be fictional serial killers, and that's what we did."

Coco Gauff on being in Cancun for WTA Finals - "I'm like a mermaid, to wake up everyday and see the beach is a dream"

Coco Gauff at 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gaudd recently expressed her enthusiasm at being in Mexican City, Cancun for the 2023 WTA Finals, amusingly mentioning how the city manifested her inner "mermaid".

After attending the pre-tournament gala and draw ceremony for the WTA Finals, the American revealed how the Mexican city felt like home owing to its similarity to Miami. She hilariously mentioned that her "mermaid" sensibilities appealed due to the city's proximity to the beach.

"It reminds me of home. I live close to Miami so I'm really familiar, everything seems familiar here. The weather's pretty much similar and obviously the beach. I love the beach. I'm like a mermaid so to wake up everyday and see the beach is a dream," Coco Gauff responded.