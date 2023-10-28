Coco Gauff has expressed her delight at being in Cancun for the 2023 WTA Finals, humorously mentioning that the coastal Mexican city appealed to her inner "mermaid "

Gauff earned her spot in the year-end championships after a stellar season, during which she clinched four tour-level titles, including her first-ever WTA 500 and WTA 1000 trophies. The 19-year-old also won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. Furthermore, she rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

The American recently attended the pre-tournament gala and draw ceremony for the WTA Finals. She showcased her chic style in a tropical white dress with embellished side cutouts. She opted for natural makeup and a half-updo hairstyle to round off her look.

Coco Gauff fielded questions from the media after making an appearance on the red carpet. The 19-year-old expressed her desire to translate her promising practice sessions into success on the court.

"Just a lot of fun. I'm hoping to play some good tennis. I've been practicing well, hopefully I can transfer that onto the match court," she said.

The World No. 3 also conveyed her appreciation for the Mexican fans, highlighting her positive experience at the Guadalajara Open last year.

"Oh, they're really great. I didn't play Guadalajara this year but I played last year and the fans were really receiving and supportive of me so hopefully I can get the same support here in Cancun," she said.

When asked about her time in Cancun, Gauff said that the city felt like home due to its similarity to Miami. She also humorously mentioned that the proximity to the beach appealed to her "mermaid" sensibilities.

"It reminds me of home. I live close to Miami so I'm really familiar, everything seems familiar here. The weather's pretty much similar and obviously the beach. I love the beach. I'm like a mermaid so to wake up everyday and see the beach is a dream," Coco Gauff responded

Coco Gauff: "Last WTA Finals I did not do well so it's only upwards from here"

Coco Gauff attends the 2023 WTA Finals gala

Alongside her singles campaign, Coco Gauff is set to team up with compatriot Jessica Pegula for the doubles event at the 2023 WTA Finals.

The American denied feeling any pressure regarding participating in both events, expressing her intention to just have fun on court. The 19-year-old also joked that given her subpar performance last year, there was only room for improvement this season.

"Oh no, I'm just going to go out there and have fun. Last Finals I did not do well so it's only upwards from here," she said.

Coco Gauff made her singles debut at the WTA Finals last year. The American was not able to progress to the semifinals as she suffered straight set defeats to Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and Daria Kasatkina in the group stage.

Her doubles campaign with Pegula also suffered a similar fate as the American duo lost each of their three group stage matches.