WTA Finals 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 2023 WTA season will come to a conclusion following the WTA Finals. The tournament will run from October 29 to November 5, 2023, in Cancun, Mexico. It will feature the season's best eight players and doubles teams fighting it out to end the year on a high.

After the Majors, the WTA Finals is the most prestigious tournament on the circuit. With only the year's best-performing players deemed eligible to participate, coming out on top after besting them is an incredible achievement.

The singles field for this year's edition includes Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari.

Karolina Muchova had initially qualified as well but pulled out in order to recover from an ongoing wrist injury. Sakkari, who was the first alternate, was called on to compete in her place. It'll mark the Greek's third consecutive WTA Finals appearance, along with Sabalenka and Swiatek.

The latter two are also fighting it out amongst themselves to secure the year-end No. 1 ranking. Sabalenka, Sakkari and Swiatek are the only ones to have previously made it past the group stage as well.

Gauff and Pegula will participate here in singles and doubles for the second year in a row. The two made their debuts last year, but it was a rough one. They competed in singles and doubles but lost all three of their group ties across both disciplines.

Rybakina and Vondrousova will make their debuts this time, while Jabeur will return for her second showing at the WTA Finals. Caroline Garcia was the defending champion but failed to make the cut.

The season-ending championship always produces some great tennis and it promises to be the same this time as well. On that note, here's the information regarding the broadcast of the matches:

2023 WTA Finals channel and live streaming list

Elena Rybakina will be making her WTA Finals debut.

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the tournament on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Turkey, France & French overseas territories

O2 TV - Czech Republic

TV2 - Denmark

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy, San Marino & Vatican City

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Japan

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Telenet - Belgium

TSN - Canada

ESPN - Central & South America

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.