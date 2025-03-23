Coco Gauff issues amusing correction after goofing up Dominic Fike's lyrics in Miami Open camera message

Coco Gauff corrected a hilarious mistake she made while signing for the camera at the Miami Open. The American recently booked her place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournamenr.

Gauff is currently competing at the ongoing Miami Open and qualified for the Round of 16 after besting Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 and she will next face Magda Linette.

Following the win against Sakkari, Gauff signed the camera in a way by writing the lyrics of Dominic Fike's song, Sunburn's lyrics, that read:

"When I die bury me in the sun - Fike."

However, shortly after this, she took to her Instagram story to make a correction after goofing up the lyrics in the camera message. She reposted a story from one of her fan pages that carried a picture of her signing the camera, and issuing the amusing correction, she wrote:

"Lol lay **** not bury," wrote Coco Gauff.

Gauff's Instagram story

Ahead of the Miami Open, Gauff competed at the Indian Wells, where she couldn't advance further than the third round after being toppled by Belinda Bencic (3-6, 6-3, 6-4).

Coco Gauff opened up about her boyfriend choosing her nails for the Miami Open

Coco Gauff in action at the Miami Open (Image - Source: Getty)

Apart from her tennis skills, Coco Gauff is also talked about because of her excellent choice of kits during the tournament and her incredible fashion choices. Following her win in the second round of the Miami Open, Gauff sat for an interview with the Tennis Channel, where she was spoken to about her blue nail color coordinating with the Miami Open Stadium.

Replying to this, Gauff revealed that her mystery boyfriend chose the color for her, seemingly while keeping the vibes of the Miami Open in mind. The 21-year-old also spoke about her decision to keep her appearance simple while competing at her home tournament.

"Well, yes and no. My boyfriend picked this color out but you know, I think he did it on purpose with the Miami vibes. I definitely wanted a brighter color. Usually I have crazy designs but I was like, 'Imma just keep it simple,'" Coco Gauff said.

She added:

"So I have my nails, I have my natural hair, and my little outfit so yeah, I'm trying to keep it simple, very demure. It won't last for long because I do like the designs and I like to have the hair and everything."

Coco Gauff commenced her 2025 season by competing at the United Cup, where her team won the title after besting Poland with a score of 2-0 in the final.

