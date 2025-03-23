"I think he did it on purpose" - Coco Gauff gets honest about her boyfriend choosing her color-coordinated nails at Miami Open

Coco Gauff's stunning blue nails drew attention after her clash with Maria Sakkari at the 2025 Miami Open. While the 21-year-old has chosen to keep the identity of her boyfriend a mystery, she candidly disclosed the role he played in her nails matching the color scheme of the tournament.

Following a clinical 6-0, 6-0 victory over Sofia Kenin in her opening match, Gauff faced Maria Sakkari in the third round of the WTA 1000 event. Fresh off her straight-sets win against Sakkari at Indian Wells, the American defeated the Greek 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round in Miami.

Coco Gauff joined Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel after her victory, where she was asked about her bright blue nails color-coordinating with the Miami Open stadium and whether that was a deliberate choice. However, the American disclosed that it was her mystery boyfriend who had picked out the color, likely while keeping the "Miami vibes" in mind.

Gauff's blue nails at Miami Open - Source: Getty

Gauff also opened up about her decision to keep her appearance simple and demure while competing at her home tournament. The American asserted that while she had chosen to forgo the "crazy designs" she preferred for her nails and hair, they would make a comeback soon.

"Well, yes and no. My boyfriend picked this color out but you know, I think he did it on purpose with the Miami vibes. I definitely wanted a brighter color. Usually I have crazy designs but I was like, 'Imma just keep it simple,'" Gauff said.

"So I have my nails, I have my natural hair, and my little outfit so yeah, I'm trying to keep it simple, very demure. It won't last for long because I do like the designs and I like to have the hair and everything.

With her fourth-round clash up next, Coco Gauff will look to continue her stellar run and reach the quarterfinals of the Miami Open for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff to lock horns with Magda Linette in Miami Open 4R

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

With a coveted spot in the quarterfinals on the line, Coco Gauff will take on Magda Linette in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open. Linette defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 7-5, 6-4 to book her place against the World No. 3.

Gauff holds a perfect 2-0 winning record against the Pole, having claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-4 victory in their latest encounter in the 2024 Wuhan Open quarterfinals.

If the American emerges victorious, she will face the winner of the match between Naomi Osaka and Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event, followed by a potential semifinal clash with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

