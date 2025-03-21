"I've never seen Coco Gauff in a bad kit" - Fans in love with American's perfectly color-coordinated Miami Open outfit

Coco Gauff's match outfit at the ongoing 2025 Miami Open has drawn praises from several tennis fans. Gauff debuted her color-coordinated outfit at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and she has chosen to go with the same look in Miami. She registered a comprehensive 6-0, 6-0 victory over compatriot Sofia Kenin in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament to kick off her campaign in style.

Gauff's Miami Open outfit, designed by her apparel and footwear sponsor New Balance, is mostly a mix of sky blue and dark blue. Her sky blue top bears a dark blue New Balance logo, while her dark blue headband consists of the same logo in white. The World No. 3's skirt, on the other hand, is predominantly dark blue, featuring hints of sky blue and white as well. The same goes for her socks. In terms of footwear, Gauff is wearing the newly-launched New Balance 'Coco Delray'.

Coco Gauff in action against Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Many tennis fans on Reddit lauded Coco Gauff's New Balance-crafted look for the 2025 Miami Open.

"I love it smmmm NB rlly know how to dress their players cuz I've never seen Coco in a bad kit," a fan wrote.

"Blends in perfectly with the court design, while the wrist band and shoes pop off. 10/10," commented another.

"Super cool, she’s always got on really good kits!," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Gauff's headturning Miami Open outfit:

"Clearly Kenin lost 0-0 today because Gauff blended right in with the court so Kenin couldn’t see where she was," wrote one fan.

"New Balance always does her so right," another added.

"I'm a male player and all of my kits are directly inspired by Coco, she's got immaculate drip," yet another fan weighed in.

After trouncing Kenin, Gauff will next face Maria Sakkari in the third round of the Miami Open.

Coco Gauff aiming to level head-to-head against Maria Sakkari in Miami Open 2025 3R clash

Maria Sakkari (left) and Coco Gauff (right) after the latter's win in the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open women's singles final (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, the No. 3 seed in the women's singles main draw in Miami, is slated to lock horns against Maria Sakkari in the third round of the tournament . It will mark the pair's ninth WTA Tour-level meeting. As things stand, Sakkari leads the head-to-head 5-4.

The pair's most recent clash came at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Here, Gauff clinched a 7-6(1), 6-2 victory against the Greek in the tournament's third round. However, the 2023 US Open champion would eventually go on to exit the prestigious hardcourt event in the Californian desert in the very next round, losing to resurgent tennis mom Belinda Bencic.

If Gauff manages to get the better of the Greek in Miami, she will face either Magda Linette or Linda Fruhvirtova in the fourth round.

