Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro spotted training in Stuttgart as they eye American history at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro were recently spotted practicing in Stuttgart for the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The three American WTA stars are looking to make history for the USA at the tournament at its current venue. No American has won the event since it shifted to Stuttgart's Porsche Arena. It is currently a WTA 500-level claycourt tournament.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, originally known as the Stuttgart Open, began in 1978 as an indoor hardcourt event. From then until 2005, it was held annually at the Tennis Sporthalle Filderstadt, a venue in a southern suburb of Stuttgart called Filderstadt. During this period, there were five American singles champions here; Tracy Austin (four titles), Martina Navratilova (six titles), Pam Shriver, Mary Joe Fernandez, and Lindsay Davenport (three titles).

However, after the event made the move to the Porsche Arena, the closest an American came to winning it was in 2018, when CoCo Vandeweghe reached the final but ultimately lost to Karolina Pliskova. Gauff, Pegula and Navarro are the three Americans chasing the title in Stuttgart this time around.

Former WTA No. 2 and 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, currently ranked fourth, was captured by cameras training inside the Porsche Arena. She even practiced with current No. 2 and five-time Major winner Iga Swiatek from Poland.

WTA No. 3 Jessica Pegula, fresh off of her title triumph at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open, is set to make her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix debut this year. The 31-year-old was also seen preparing hard for the WTA 500-level tournament.

In an Instagram Story shared by the official Instagram handle of the event, WTA No. 11 Emma Navarro could be seen practicing with Russia's Liudmila Samosonova.

Emma Navarro practicing at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart with Liudmila Samsonova for the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Source: Instagram/porschetennis)

While Gauff and Pegula will get their respective singles campaigns in Stuttgart underway directly from the second round, Navarro faces a tricky first-round challenge at the WTA 500-level claycourt tournament.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula still awaiting to find out 2R opponents at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix; Emma Navarro to face tricky Beatriz Haddad Maia test in 1R

Coco Gauff during a practice session at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart ahead of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, the No. 4 and No. 3 seeds in the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix's singles draw, have received first-round byes. As a result, they will begin their campaigns at the event in the second round.

In her opening match, Coco Gauff will face the winner of the all-German first-round encounter between Tatjana Maria and Ella Seidel. While Maria received a wildcard into the main draw, Seidel replaced another American, Danielle Collins, in the draw as a lucky loser. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula will lock horns with either Magdalena French or Rebecca Sramkova in the second round.

Emma Navarro, the No. 7 seed, is set to get the ball rolling in the first round against Beatriz Haddad Maia, a former No. 10 who leads the pair's head-to-head 2-1. If Navarro wins, she will face either Dayana Yastremska or Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

