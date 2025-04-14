Stuttgart 2025: Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: April 15, 2025

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay (indoor)

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Emma Navarro of the United States during practice ahead of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche Arena. Source: Getty

Seventh seed Emma Navarro will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Tuesday, April 15. The winner of this match will play Jelena Ostapenko or Dayana Yastremska.

World No. 11 Navarro has a 13-8 win-loss record in 2025. She reached the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open earlier this month, where she lost 5-7, 6-7(1) to Amanda Anisimova.

She has already won a WTA 500 title this season, the Merida Open in Mexico. Navarro can reclaim her spot in the top 10 by winning the first-round match, as she will overtake Elena Rybakina and Paula Badosa by reaching the second round.

On the other hand, World No. 17 Beatriz Haddad Maia has not won a match since January. She has lost her last eight matches, including two in the Billie Jean King Cup last week.

The 28-year-old has a 2-9 win-loss record this season, with both wins coming at the 2025 Australian Open. Clay is not her favorite surface, so the Brazilian's losing streak may not end soon.

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Beatriz Haddad Maia leads Emma Navarro 2-1 in their head-to-head record. Navarro won their first meeting at the 2021 Charleston Challenger, but the Brazilian won their last two matches in Madrid and Strasbourg in 2024. All of their previous meetings were on clay.

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Emma Navarro TBD TBD TBD Beatriz Haddad Maia TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Emma Navarro vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Emma Navarro will be the favorite to win this match, considering the recent form of both players. The American lost twice to her opponent on the clay last year so this would be a perfect opportunity for revenge.

Navarro could play the four-time Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals; it would be a great opportunity to play the best before the WTA 1000 events on the surface.

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil plays a shot against Emma Navarro of the USA in their women's singles match during day four of the Internationaux de Strasbourg. Source: Getty

Beatriz Haddad Maia has reached seven WTA Tour-level finals in her career, with nine being on claycourt. She has not reached the semifinals of any claycourt event since losing to Iga Swiatek in the 2023 French Open semifinal.

It will be her third main draw appearance in Stuttgart. She reached the quarterfinals in 2023 but did not win any completed matches, as Martina Trevisan and Elena Rybakina retired against her.

Pick: Emma Navarro to win in straight sets

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More