Coco Gauff joins Emma Raducanu in night sessions trend ahead of Dubai Tennis Championships

Coco Gauff, much like Emma Raducanu, was seen following the trend of night practice sessions ahead of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. This year will mark Gauff's fifth appearance at the event, having competed from 2021 to 2024.

The WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Dubai is scheduled to take place from February 16, 2025, to February 22, 2025, at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Gauff is seeded third in the tournament and will kick off her campaign in the second round after having received a first-round bye.

Coco Gauff's best performance at the Dubai Tennis Championships was in 2023 when she reached the semifinals, losing to eventual runner-up Iga Swiatek.

On Saturday, Gauff took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of videos from her night practice session, similar to Emma Raducanu, ahead of beginning her campaign at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament.

“8:57PM night practice >>," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

“so in love with this sport 🫶🏾 ," she added.

Screen grab of Coco Gauff's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

Following her first-round exit to Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Qatar Open, Emma Raducanu will also be competing at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. The Brit has been awarded a wild card entry into the main draw in Dubai and will face Maria Sakkari in the first round.

Ahead of her match against Sakkari in Dubai, Raducanu took to social media to provide an update on her training, where she was seen practicing under the lights.

Raducanu has faced Sakkari twice on the WTA Tour and maintains a 2-0 lead over the Greek.

Coco Gauff to face Amanda Anisimova or McCartney Kessler at 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships 2R

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships [Image Source: Getty Images]

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will take on either compatriot Amanda Anisimova or McCartney Kessler in the second round of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Anisimova will be entering the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Dubai fresh off her victory at the Qatar Open. She defeated top players like Victoria Azarenka, Paula Badosa, and Leylah Fernandez in the first three rounds.

The former World No.21 then triumphed over Marta Kostyuk and Ekaterina Alexandrova en route to the finals, where she took down Jelena Ostapenko to clinch her first WTA 1000 title and third career title.

Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, with their head-to-head even at 1-1. Their first encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, where Gauff won 6-3, 6-3 en route to her title-winning run.

On the other hand, McCartney Kessler will enter the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships after competing at the Qatar Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Ons Jabeur.

Kessler's best result this season was winning the Hobart International, where she defeated the likes of Rebecca Sramkova, Dayana Yastremska, Elina Avanesyan and Elise Mertens en route to claiming the title.

Coco Gauff and Kessler's potential second-round match in Dubai will be the first time the two will face off on tour.

