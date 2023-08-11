Tennis fans were left in awe as Coco Gauff delivered a stunning performance, overpowering and defeating the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Gauff secured a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win against Vondrousova in just 62 minutes in the third round on Thursday night. The win marked the American's sixth straight victory.

After a brief deadlock at 2-2 in the first set, Gauff claimed an impressive 10 out of the next 11 games. The World No. 7's dominance was evident as she broke Vondrouova's serve five times in eight opportunities.

This win propelled the 19-year-old into the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Canada for the third consecutive year. She will next face her compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, who beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0 to book her quarterfinal spot.

Several fans were amazed and ecstatic to see Coco Gauff return to form and defeat Marketa Vondrousova.

One fan took to social media to express their astonishment at Gauff's remarkable victory over the reigning Wimbledon champion, sealing the win with a bagel at 10:30 pm. Originally the match was scheduled to take place earlier in the day but it was delayed for more than seven hours due to persistent rain in Montreal.

"Coco Gauff just bageled the Wimbledon champ out in the parking lot at 10:30 pm," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed their excitement over the American defeating the reigning Wimbledon champion in Canada for the second consecutive year. In the previous edition, Gauff emerged victorious against Elena Rybakina in the second round.

The fan also stated their desire to witness Gauff triumph over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a potential semifinal clash.

"2nd yr in a row she beat the reigning Wimbledon champion in Canada! At least against Robokina it went to a 3rd set TB. This time it's a bagel to the reigning WB champ, ouch. I want to see her take down Swiatek in the SF, it's time for revenge," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis



The rollout of Coco Gauff 2.0 continues as the 19yo puts on an absolute clinic in a 6-3,6-0 demolition of Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova



Gauff, who improves to 6-0 on hardcourts this summer, now faces Jessie Pegula in a clash of the top two Americans

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates23 WTA 1000 MONTREAL R16: Coco Gauff wins 6-3, 6-0 against Marketa Vondrousova



She has come into this North America hardcourt swing on a mission after an early loss at Wimbledon.

Chad @CCSMOOTH13



Just whoa. 🫨 Coco Gauff shuts down Wimbledon champion Vondrousova in 63 mins to move through to her QF of 2023. Up next: Pegula #NBO23

スーパーSAYA人 @uminos3nshi We've been waiting forever. Now she has to beat Iga a few times and I'll be back screaming at my tv twitter.com/ccsmooth13/sta…

Assent Tweed @AssentTweed @CCSMOOTH13 She’s just amazing and super awesome 🤩 what a great job well done. She looked unstoppable, unbeatable, unshakable, unmovable, unmatched and unperturbed.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



She rolls over Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-0, booking her place in the quarterfinals.

So, so good! Coco Gauff is in blistering form right now.

Mau @Maoluvssports Let's go Coco, I don't want to jinx her hard court campaign but a pretty solid start so far. twitter.com/TickTockTennis…

KING BARBARIAN @writerboy242_ @CCSMOOTH13 I bet she’s dying to play IGA now!! She’s ready

"Doubles classification is not a priority" - Coco Gauff on her and Jessica Pegula's partnership

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff with the 2022 San Diego Open doubles trophy

Coco Gauff recently addressed her doubles partnership with Jessica Pegula during a press conference at the Canadian Open. Gauff expressed her intention to reduce her involvement in doubles matches in the coming years.

The 19-year-old explained that she and Pegula are already being judicious when it comes to selecting the tournaments they participate in.

"I'm sure when I'm much older [doubles] won't have the same priority. Even now, with Jess, we're playing less doubles than last year. We try to choose our tournaments well," she said. "But it's hard now to stop completely, when you have such good results with a player who comes from the same country as you."

"Doubles classification is not a priority. It comes on its own with the good results, I don't really think about it," Gauff added.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have achieved remarkable success in doubles tennis, securing five titles together. The title wins include three WTA 1000s in Miami, Qatar, and Toronto.

The pair have also featured in three other finals, including the 2022 French Open.