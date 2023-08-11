Tennis fans were left in awe as Coco Gauff delivered a stunning performance, overpowering and defeating the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Canadian Open.
Gauff secured a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win against Vondrousova in just 62 minutes in the third round on Thursday night. The win marked the American's sixth straight victory.
After a brief deadlock at 2-2 in the first set, Gauff claimed an impressive 10 out of the next 11 games. The World No. 7's dominance was evident as she broke Vondrouova's serve five times in eight opportunities.
This win propelled the 19-year-old into the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Canada for the third consecutive year. She will next face her compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula, who beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0 to book her quarterfinal spot.
Several fans were amazed and ecstatic to see Coco Gauff return to form and defeat Marketa Vondrousova.
One fan took to social media to express their astonishment at Gauff's remarkable victory over the reigning Wimbledon champion, sealing the win with a bagel at 10:30 pm. Originally the match was scheduled to take place earlier in the day but it was delayed for more than seven hours due to persistent rain in Montreal.
"Coco Gauff just bageled the Wimbledon champ out in the parking lot at 10:30 pm," a fan tweeted.
Another fan expressed their excitement over the American defeating the reigning Wimbledon champion in Canada for the second consecutive year. In the previous edition, Gauff emerged victorious against Elena Rybakina in the second round.
The fan also stated their desire to witness Gauff triumph over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a potential semifinal clash.
"2nd yr in a row she beat the reigning Wimbledon champion in Canada! At least against Robokina it went to a 3rd set TB. This time it's a bagel to the reigning WB champ, ouch. I want to see her take down Swiatek in the SF, it's time for revenge," the fan tweeted.
Here are a few more reactions:
"Doubles classification is not a priority" - Coco Gauff on her and Jessica Pegula's partnership
Coco Gauff recently addressed her doubles partnership with Jessica Pegula during a press conference at the Canadian Open. Gauff expressed her intention to reduce her involvement in doubles matches in the coming years.
The 19-year-old explained that she and Pegula are already being judicious when it comes to selecting the tournaments they participate in.
"I'm sure when I'm much older [doubles] won't have the same priority. Even now, with Jess, we're playing less doubles than last year. We try to choose our tournaments well," she said. "But it's hard now to stop completely, when you have such good results with a player who comes from the same country as you."
"Doubles classification is not a priority. It comes on its own with the good results, I don't really think about it," Gauff added.
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have achieved remarkable success in doubles tennis, securing five titles together. The title wins include three WTA 1000s in Miami, Qatar, and Toronto.
The pair have also featured in three other finals, including the 2022 French Open.