Coco Gauff keeps mystery alive around special Valentine’s Day gift, gushes over mother Candi’s sweet gesture

Coco Gauff posted glimpses from her Valentine's Day celebration from the Middle East. She shared pictures of the gifts she received from her mother Candi Gauff and close friend Jalen Sera.

She took to her Instagram stories to show the gifts her mother Candi left for her on the day of Valentine's. It included a heartwarming message from her along with Sour Patch candies.

"Coco, Will you be my valentine - Love, mom" - she wrote.

Coco Gauff also shared a subsequent story of cards and flowers from an unnamed sender. From what it seems, she wants to keep the sender's identity private. However, she did share the sweet message, which came with the background of a luscious bouquet of pink and red flowers.

"Happy Valentine's Day , star! I love you. What we have will mean everything to me, forever and always. "It's all about our love, so shall it be forever, never ending" - Sade." - said the message from sender J.

Screenshots of Instagram stories by Coco Gauff via Instagram@cocogauff

The American is currently preparing for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships set to start on February 16. She has advanced to the Round of 32 of the tournament after being picked third in the draws.

She has been having a bittersweet 2025 stench with a quarterfinal exit from this year's Australian Open, followed by an early exit from the Qatar Open 2025.

A look back at Coco Gauff's 2025 run

Coco Gauff at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff began her 2025 season with a win at the United Cup. She, along with Taylor Fritz led Team USA to their only second win at the tournament, after their first in the inaugural year 2023.

She also had a stellar run at Australia Open 2025, defeating Sofia Kenin, Jodie Anna Burrage, Leylah Fernandez, and Belinda Bencic back-to-back in the first four rounds. However, Coco Gauff succumbed to the brilliance of Paula Badosa who defeated her in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the tournament. This led to heartbreak for the American and ended her run for the Grand Slam.

After the first major campaign of 2025, the 20-year-old went to Doha for the Qatar Open 2025. She qualified for the Round of 32 as one of the top seeds and had to face Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk in her Round of 32 match.

However, there she was met with a 2-6, 5-7 defeat and made an exit. She will look to make a comeback in the Dubai Open as she eyes her second Grand Slam title.

