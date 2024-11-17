Coco Gauff kicks off off-season relaxation watching her namedrop live in Tyler, the Creator's concert for the first time at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Coco Gauff visited the 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival with Jalen Sera in Los Angeles where the American tennis star heard her namedrop by Tyler, the Creator live for the first time.

American rapper and record producer, Tyler, the Creator, namedropped Gauff in his single titled 'Thought I Was Dead,' from the album 'Chromakopia.' In one of the verses of the song, Tyler refers to the former US Open champion's serving prowess:

"B**ch, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me."

During the WTA Finals, Gauff and the other participants were asked about their offseason plans. The American mentioned that she planned to visit the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. After her triumphant and record-breaking campaign in Riyadh, Gauff returned to the States and visited Los Angeles to attend the music carnival during her offseason.

On Saturday, November 16, she posted several Instagram Stories showing how she relished being at the festival. In one of the Stories, she also covered Tyler's verse about her from the single 'Thought I Was Dead.' She was heard saying:

"That's me."

She captioned the Story:

"finally got to hear it live lmfaooo"

Coco Gauff's Instagram Stories from her visit to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. (Image: Instagram @corigauff)

She also posted a Story about joining a mosh pit during Tyler's single 'New Magic Wand.' She captioned it:

"have you really lived if you never been in a New Magic Wand mosh pit"

Gauff's Instagram Stories from her visit to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. (Image: Instagram @corigauff)

The Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival which is being held at the Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California, features artists like Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Kaytranada, Omar Apollo, and Doechii.

"It would be pretty cool to see that live" - Coco Gauff was hoping to see Tyler, the Creator perform live and namedrop her

Coco Gauff with the WTA Finals 2024 trophy (Image via Getty)

During a pre-tournament press conference at the WTA Finals, Coco Gauff was asked how it felt being namedropped in a Tyler, the Creator song. Here's what she said:

"That was crazy. I mean, I've been a fan of Tyler since I was 14 years old. I saw him perform live when I was 15 for the first time. I went to his music festival last year. I have tickets to go again this year. Hopefully he performs that song. It would be pretty cool to see that live."

Gauff also shared that her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, had jokingly predicted that Tyler, the Creator would make a mention of her in one of his songs. At the time, she thought it was unlikely, but just a few weeks later, it became a reality, leaving her amazed.

