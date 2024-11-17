In Pictures: Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera attend Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles; American shows off "new hair" as she enjoys her offseason

Coco Gauff is making the most of her offseason, recently attending the 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival with Jalen Sera. The World No. 3 also debuted a fresh hairstyle and showed off her chic outfit for the 10th edition of the popular music festival.

Gauff is enjoying some well-deserved time off after ending her season with a stellar performance at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The American clinched her maiden title at the year-end championships, beating Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka before triumphing over Zheng Qinwen in the final.

While in Riyadh, the 20-year-old mentioned that her offseason plans included attending the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. The music festival is organized by American rapper Tyler, the Creator, who recently gave a shoutout to Coco Gauff in the song 'Thought I Was Dead,' featured on his new album 'Chromakopia.'

Trending

Taking to social media, the World No. 3 allowed her natural curls to shine as she flaunted her new hairstyle. Gauff also showed off her stylish outfit, donning a cozy yellow cardigan, gold necklace, and black sunglasses.

"Off szn = new hairrr," she posted on her Instagram story.

Gauff's Instagram story

Coco Gauff was joined by Jalen Sera at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, with the duo documenting their experience at the Dodger Stadium Grounds in Los Angeles.

The duo had the opportunity to enjoy performances from a star-studded lineup, with the likes of André 3000, Playboi Carti, Doechii, Erykah Badu, Tyler, the Creator, and more slated to perform.

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera's Instagram stories

Coco Gauff drew a delightful response from Jalen Sera after her WTA Finals triumph

Coco Gauff with the WTA Finals trophy (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff and Jalen Sera frequently exchange delightful messages on social media. Following World No. 3's triumph at the 2024 WTA Finals, Sera hailed Gauff as an "It Girl" in a heartwarming post.

Sera also dubbed Gauff the "spooky season queen" for her creative Halloween costume. The 20-year-old dressed up as Marvel superhero Deadpool, while her brother Cameron joined her as Wolverine.

"Deadpool & wolverine ❤️💛 #halloween #marvel," she captioned her Instagram post.

During a press conference at the year-end championships in Riyadh, the World No. 3 revealed that she came up with the idea to dress as the superhero after watching 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' She also disclosed that her brother typically lets her take the lead when it comes to Halloween.

"It wasn't him. I just told him what I was going to be. I watched the movie. Obviously he is too young to watch any Deadpool movies. Yeah, I just told him I wanted to be that. He never pushes back. He kind of agrees with whatever I say when it comes to Halloween," Gauff said.

Jalen Sera recently also sent a congratulatory message to Gauff's brother Codey after he committed to playing college baseball at the University of Missouri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback