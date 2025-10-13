Coco Gauff left clueless after forgetting brother Codey’s final baseball tournament while making history at Wuhan Open; issues apology later

Coco Gauff clinched her 11th singles title at the 2025 Wuhan Open. She defeated compatriot Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 to become the second American to win the Wuhan Open title after Venus Williams in 2015. She also became the first player to win 9 straight hardcourt finals since Serena Williams. Williams won 12 hardcourt finals between 2013-15.

Gauff shared her excitement in a short video where she held up her latest trophy and spoke into the camera amid the on-court celebrations. The video was posted by the WTA and re-shared by her mother Candi Gauff who reacted to it with heart emojis.

"Hey guys I'm super happy to have the title here in Wuhan. It's been an incredible week and incredible three weeks that I have had in China in general so thank you guys so much for all the support and I'll see you next year," Gauff said as per the video.

Screengrab from Candi Gauff's Instagram @candigauff

Cori Gauff also proudly shared her son Codey's latest baseball milestone. Codey played his last tournament after a 3-year run with the San Diego Padres Scout team as a switch hitting catcher. Cori wrote a note for her son that ended with the lines:

"Codey you are a leader, a loyal team mate, and just a great person. I love you and continue to live your passion. Congratulations to 3 memorable years. I am looking forward to being your greatest fan in life and in baseball. Let’s go! Next level in baseball loading!"

Coco Gauff saw her mother's post and lamented forgetting her brother's final tournament.

"Dang why nobody told me it was the last ride," Gauff reacted.

Screengrab from Candi Gauuf's Instagram @candigauff

Gauff is the eldest of the three siblings, followed by 17-year-old Codey and 12-year old Cameron Gauff. The 2-time Grand Slam champion's younger brother has an inclination for both soccer and tennis.

Coco Gauff's brother Codey missed American's French Open 2025 celebrations to pursue his baseball goals

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Wuhan Open. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff shares a close bond with her siblings Codey and Cameron. They support each other in their sports ambitions with the brothers often present in the World No. 3's player's box.

Cameron was one of Gauff's biggest supporter during the 2025 French Open where the American defeated Aryna Sabalenka to claim her second Grand Slam title. Their relationship was beautifully captured by Sportscenternext on Instagram. However, a fan was quick to notice Codey's absence to which Gauff's father Corey replied:

"My son playing baseball in Carolina trying to get drafted as a catcher. He had his whole team watching...no bigger supporter."

Screengrab from @sportscenternext on Instagram

Coco Gauff has qualified for the year-end 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh where she will be the defending champion.

