Coco Gauff & her parents send touching messages to her brother Codey after he displays his baseball talent with incredible home run

Coco Gauff, her mother, Candi Gauff, and father, Corey Gauff, reacted to Codey losing his ball at a recent WWBA game, recording a home run. This came shortly after the family showered praises on him for his stellar performance in the Padres' training game.

While Coco Gauff pursued tennis, her brother, Codey, followed in her sporting footsteps but took up baseball instead. Having played high school baseball at the Elite Squad Academy, the middle son of the Gauffs gained recognition for his showcases on the field. He committed to Mizzou University to begin his classes in the 2026 academic year.

Recently, Coco Gauff's first brother, representing the San Diego Padres Scout team, participated in a WWBA game. He struck his ball so hard that it crossed the boundary and earned him a home run, alongside two bases. The achievement drew the reaction of his mother, Candi Gauff, sister, Coco Gauff, and father, Corey Gauff.

The 2025 French Open champion shared the original post on her Instagram story, captioning with a wordplay.

"Codey my gauff"

Gauff reacts to her brother's baseball game; Instagram - @cocogaufff

Candi also praised her son, writing:

"So happy for you!!! Keep grinding! Switch hitting catcher. Let's go!"

Candi Gauff praises her son; Instagram - @candigauff

The young baseball player also received praise from his father, who commented below Minority Prospect Inc.'s post, writing:

"Man that work paying off keep working"

Corey Gauff reacts to his son's feat; Instagram - @mbptakeover

Coco Gauff, the current World No. 2, will next take the court at Wimbledon, slated to go underway from June 30, 2025.

Coco Gauff expressed excitement about her Wimbledon stint

2025 French Open - Day Fifteen - Source: Getty

Following her victorious campaign at the 2025 French Open, where the 21-year-old outpaced Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first title on clay, she had an underwhelming run at the German Open. In a recent interview, the two-time Grand Slam champion shared that she has been feeling excited about Wimbledon.

"Mentally, I'm really excited. Every time I come on these grounds I get so inspired, so I'm really excited. And physically, like I had a week on, or I played a tournament last weekend and it wasn't so great, so this week I'm really just trying to focus on the fundamentals of playing on grass and things like that. So I'm super excited and I feel like each day I'm getting better and hopefully I can do well here."

Gauff's first major win came at the US Open in 2023 and clinched the champion's title at the 2024 United Cup.

