Coco Gauff joins mother Candi in sharing her pride over brother Codey after he shows off baseball skills

Coco Gauff was all praise for her brother, Codey, as the up-and-coming baseball player showcased incredible skills during one of his training games with the San Diego Padres. Even though the teenager hasn't committed full-time to the team, he has been on the practice roster of their scout team since 2024.

The middle child of the Gauff family, Codey, stepped into baseball through the Elite Squad Academy, playing with them throughout his high school years. In October 2024, he committed to the NCAA Division I Baseball Team at the University of Missouri and will start with them in Fall 2025.

Their mother, Candi, shared another incredible feat achieved by Codey on her Instagram stories on June 19, in which he was featured in the list of top hitters on Day 2 of the U17 Ultimate Baseball Championship. There, he drove in one run, with 4 of 4 hits, including a single, double, and triple, while playing for the East Coast Sox.

Gauff followed through, as she shared a clip of her brother being 'quick' on the field and attempting to get the runner out during a Padres training game. She posted the clip on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"Quick with it @codeygauff"

Screenshot via @cocogauff on Instagram dated June 20, 2025.

Coco Gauff shares a very close relationship with her brothers, Codey and Cameron.

Coco Gauff credits her brothers for inspiring her French Open title win

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff credited her brothers, Codey and Cameron, for being strong forces in her life as she lifted her maiden French Open title earlier this month. During her appearance on the Good Morning America show, she said:

"The support that I have is amazing. My brothers are the reason why I do it,. Codey always reminds me of the belief and having that cockiness. Cameron always reminds me to just be joyful in the things I do. I truly learn a lot from everyone around me."

However, this wasn't the first time she had appreciated the presence of her brothers in her life. While speaking to Vogue in April this year, she shared how they help her stay grounded and show their support in unique ways.

"My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me, When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me," she said.

On the tennis front, the newly crowned Roland-Garros champion suffered a crushing 6-3, 6-3 loss to Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu at the Round of 16 of the Berlin Open on Thursday.

