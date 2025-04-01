Coco Gauff watches on in amusement as her brothers Codey and Cameron argue over their identical style

Coco Gauff shared about the hilarious banter between her younger siblings Cameron and Codey Gauff. The duo was engaged in a heated debate over whether the youngest, Codey, was trying to copy his elder brother's haircut.

Gauff recently made a Round of 16 exit at both the Sunshine Doubles events. She lost to Belinda Bencic and Magda Linette at the 2025 Indian Wells and Miami Open, respectively.

The Florida-native enjoyed some family time while competing in Miami. She had previously shared a video of her brothers accidentally stepping out in matching outfits. The World No. 3 followed it up with a couple of videos in her Instagram story recently, where her brothers could be seen bantering over getting the same haircut.

"Part 2 since y'all like it," Gauff captioned the video.

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram @cocogauff

In one of the clips, Codey can be seen talking into the camera [with Gauff presumably behind it], mock-accusing his brother who completely denied copying his style.

"He just wants to copy me. Honestly look at him," said Codey.

"No, no, no," Cameron said, exasperated.

"You see me drop fade? He went bald to get the same haircut," Cameron cut Codey short.

In another clip, Codey clarified:

"He told me to get bald. He said 'Go bald.' So I did."

Gauff captioned the clip to joke:

"Side note: He said 'go bald and I did' is crazzzyyy to say while actively trying to say you don't copy your big bro."

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram @cocogauff

The clip ended with Codey hilariously predicting that Cameron would soon get his teeth aligned to look like his.

Coco Gauff talks about the perks of playing on home soil

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Miami Open. Image: Getty

Coco Gauff received a first-round bye and kickstarted her 2025 Miami Open campaign by double-bageling Sofia Kenin in the second round on Thursday, March 20. The American later defeated Maria Sakkari in the third round before falling to Magda Linette in the next round.

In an interview after her third-round win, Gauff highlighted the benefits of competing in the same city where her family resided.

"I get, basically, three extra week at home which makes a big difference when you're gone all the time and my life is much easier. I get to be home on the off days, last night I went to the movies, stay home, sleep in, not worry about where I'm gonna eat breakfast, where I'm gonna eat dinner... When you lose, you get to be already home and if you win, you already get to be home." [1:35 onwards]

The 2023 US Open champion then abruptly broke into laughter. She took a moment to compose herself before continuing:

"My brother! He ran away but he was distracting me. Sorry," she said. "I can't cuss him out up here, so - Go away! That's also why you can't play at home."

Gauff's brother's mischief prompted the host Prakash Amritraj to comment:

"Gotta love that sibling love."

The Miami Open concluded on Sunday, March 30, with Aryna Sabalenka winning the title.

