Coco Gauff pokes fun at brothers Codey and Cameron as they accidentally step out in matching outfits days after Miami Open mishap

Coco Gauff recently gave fans a peek at her life off the court in a hilarious video featuring her younger brothers, Codey and Cameron. The video showed the two brothers' teasing exchange after they inadvertently coordinated their outfits as well as overall look again after their recent Miami Open mishap.

Codey Gauff, 17, is a baseball enthusiast and plays as a pitcher. Cameron, the youngest of the trio, was born on June 5, 2003, and has been interested in playing different sports, such as tennis and football.

Coco Gauff recently concluded her run at the 2025 Miami Open, where she was seeded third. She started off with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over countrywoman Sofia Kenin following a first-round bye. She went on to notch a strong 6-2, 6-4 win against Maria Sakkari who was seeded 28th to move into the Round of 16.

Her journey, though, ended with a 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of Magda Linette. Currently taking some well-deserved time off before preparing for the clay court campaign, Gauff is enjoying her time at home with loved ones.

It was on March 30, 2025, that Gauff posted the fun moment on her Instagram stories for all her fans to see. The video showed Codey and Cameron in all-black ensembles, each having a chain across their necks and similar haircuts. Adding to this, they even had the same shoes from the same company, adding even more to their accidental matching style. In the video, they were jokingly arguing over who did the look better. Amused by the coincidence, Gauff captioned the video:

"They accidentally matched again."

Screengrab of Coco Gauff's Instagram stories (@cocogauff)

Codey and Cameron had inadvertently twinned earlier during their sister's match at the Miami Open, wearing identical black t-shirts and orange shorts, accessorized with the same chains.

Checkout their similar looks here (5th slide):

Coco Gauff shared amusing stories showcasing her close-knit bond with brothers Codey and Cameron

In Picture: Coco Gauff during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff once shared insights into her relationship with her brothers, Codey and Cameron. During a French Open press conference last year, she humorously pointed out the differences between them, recalling how Codey once ignored her call while she was competing at the tournament.

"Cody who's 16 years old, and he doesn't answer the phone ever. I haven't spoken to him on the phone probably in like two or three weeks because he just he's doing his thing or he'll text me after a match and he'll literally say 'Good win jit'," Gauff said.

"Jit is like a slang in Florida, I don't even know what it means, how to explain it. That's literally the last like four or five texts from him," she added.

Coco Gauff also mentioned that her youngest brother, Cameron, has a habit of playing Fortnite while they’re on the phone.

