"Coco Gauff legit woke up and chose violence" - Tennis fans root for the youngster as she teaches a lesson to a troll

Coco Gauff took to social media yesterday to share a series of photographs of herself in her new stylish clothes and shoes in New York City. Although the majority of the comments from friends and fans were oozing positivity, there was one follower who tried spoiling the party for the American.

The troll brought up comparisons between Serena Williams and Gauff that he must have read earlier and tried to belittle the latter for having failed to win a Grand Slam title yet.

"You got time to dress like a clown but not bag any Grand Slams? Hahaha. And people really thought you were the next Serena," the person wrote.

However, Gauff destroyed the person with one reply, suggesting he get over his hatred, get off the couch, and find a job.

"@wwthomas You got time to comment bs like a clown and not get a job? Hahaha. And you really thought you ate. That's why nobody hits yo line GOOFY. Thx for the follow back tho. Get off the couch and touch some grass. Meat riding and hating is an illness. I hope you get well soon," Coco Gauff replied.

Gauff not only shut the troll down, she pinned his comment for everyone to read. Fans thoroughly enjoyed her response and felt that online harassers should be taught such lessons.

"She had time today and I love it. Gathered him up. Internet trolls and keyboard warriors are so sick," a fan tweeted.

"The fact that she pinned the tweet to expose him no that’s some queen sh*t," a user wrote.

"She had time today and she ate him up," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

amanda @hedapenkos @tennisispain she pinned it to leave him exposed lmao queen @tennisispain she pinned it to leave him exposed lmao queen

ms. robota @lau__rar She dragged his ass @tennisispain lol, not the pin of shameShe dragged his ass @tennisispain lol, not the pin of shame 😭 She dragged his ass

M M @MiMiMond132 @tennisispain Life is not about only Tennis only. Live your life Coco. @tennisispain Life is not about only Tennis only. Live your life Coco.

"When everyone’s feeling the Michael Jackson exhibit a little bit too much" - Coco Gauff dances with siblings at Madame Tussauds

Coco Gauff is enjoying her off season with family

Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals of the US Open for the first time in her career earlier this month. Before losing to Caroline Garcia of France in straight sets, the American ousted players like Madison Keys and Zhang Shuai.

Gauff has been in New York City with her family for the past few days and is having a gala time. During her visit to the Madame Tussauds wax museum, the 18-year-old, along with her younger brothers, danced to one of Michael Jackson's songs called "Bad" right in front of his wax statue.

“When everyone’s feeling the Michael Jackson exhibit a little bit too much,” Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories.

LaWanda @lawanda50 Coco Gauff and her brothers being ‘Bad’. Coco Gauff and her brothers being ‘Bad’. 😂😍 https://t.co/R0P3b3Ce15

