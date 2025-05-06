Coco Gauff lost for words after unexpected Italian Open surprise

Coco Gauff was left amazed after she came across a surprise ahead of the Italian Open. The American has entered the tournament after a successful run at the Madrid Open this year, missing out on the title by a narrow margin to Aryna Sabalenka.
In addition to continuing a promising run in Rome, Gauff will also be seen debuting her new kit, which is created by her merchandise sponsor, New Balance, in collaboration with the luxury brand Miu Miu. She is known for revolutionising on-court fashion with her unique style and has also said that collaborations like these are rare on the court:
"The only time I can think of high fashion on the court was when Off-White partnered with Serena [Williams]. I know Fed[erer] had the Jordan shoe, but not a full outfit. Jannik Sinner has been carrying Gucci when he walks on court, but it’s not a collab." (via Vogue)
She took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share her reaction on receiving a rack of her new kit that left her stunned.
"lol my on court kits got delivered on a whole rack lol definitely a first!" she wrote.
Gauff had also shared what the creative process looked like while creating the looks.
Looking into the creation of Coco Gauff's latest kit with Miu Miu
Coco Gauff has always had a distinguishable taste in fashion and hasn never shied away from showing her uniqueness on various occasions. Hints of her collaboration with Miu Miu dropped during the Oscars this year, where the tennis star rocked in a yellow gown by the luxury brand.
In an interview with Vogue after the launch of her new kit, Gauff shared what the creation of the collection looked like:
“It’s three tournament looks in total. I showed them what silhouettes I like, and we worked around that as a starting point. We were, like, What can we do in tennis that has either never been done or been done very few times?" she said.
The American will be seen donning these looks for the Italian Open, followed by the tournaments in Berlin and Cincinnati in August 2025.
On the tennis side of things, Gauff has entered the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome as the fourth seed and has received a bye to the second round. Here, she will either be facing wildcard Arianna Zucchini or a qualifier.