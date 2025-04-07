Coco Gauff, Madison Keys & tennis stars react to Jessica Pegula's Charleston Open triumph

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, and several others from the tennis world reacted to Jessica Pegula's victory at the 2025 Credit One Charleston Open title. She got the better of Sofia Kenin in the all-American final.

Ad

Kenin did not drop a set on her way to the final of the Charleston Open, as Pegula continued her consistent deep runs at events in 2025 with another run to the championship tie. The World No. 3 had lost two and won one of her three finals this season before defeating Kenin 7-5, 6-2 and adding another title to her belt.

Pegula posted about her triumph on Instagram and shared a carousel of images with her trophy along with her dog, Maddie. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

"Maddie and I had a great week 🤩🏆 It’s really special winning in a place that means so much to me. @creditonecharlestonopen, you go above and beyond to make this tournament the best it can be - thank you for everything 🫶🏼 I already can’t wait for next year, Charleston."

Ad

Many tennis stars commented on the post and congratulated the World No. 3 American. Kim Clijsters reacted with applause and heart emojis while Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze wrote:

"Congratulations!!!"

Victoria Azarenka added:

"Love that ❤️ congrats Jessie"

Among the current American WTA stars, Coco Gauff wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊"

Madison Keys commented:

"Goat shit 🫡"

Meanwhile, Pegula's friend and American WTA star Jennifer Brady also congratulated her with emojis. American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn was also impressed with Pegula's triumph and added emojis in the comments.

Ad

Tennis stars react to Jessica Pegula's Charleston Open triumph | Image: Instagram @jpegula

This was Pegula's second title of the season after she bagged the ATX Open in Texas in March.

Ad

Jessica Pegula's emotional speech about growing up and learning tennis near Charleston after winning the title

Jessica Pegula with her Credit One Charleston Open trophy - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula got emotional after winning the Charleston Open title as she took a trip down memory lane and revealed how she had grown up and learnt tennis nearby.

Ad

"I grew up in Hilton Head, South Carolina, going to Smith Sterns Tennis Academy. Learned how to play tennis there on the green clay and actually where the old, they used to call it Family Circle Cup, used to be," Jessica Pegula said.

Further, Pegula revealed that it was "incredible" to win the title in Charleston after a difficult end to her solid two weeks in Miami.

Ad

"Then it's been a couple of years training here right on Daniel Islands in my early 20s. So, to be able to come here this week after a long two weeks in Miami and take the title is just incredible. So thank you guys," she added.

Pegula reached the final at the Miami Open a few days ago but could not convert it into a title as Aryna Sabalenka defeated the American 7-5, 6-2. She is set to compete next at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More