Coco Gauff makes amusing revelation about her trick shot from Wimbledon practice, urges fans to not be 'fooled'

Coco Gauff has already arrived at Wimbledon and begun preparations for her campaign at this year's edition of the prestigious grass Major. The WTA No. 2 was caught on camera hitting a trick shot during a practice session at SW19. Later though, the 21-year-old hilariously poked fun at herself over the shot as she called on fans to not be 'fooled' by it.

On Monday, June 23, the official Instagram handle of the Wimbledon Championships shared a post consisting of five pictures from the practice courts at SW19. Two of them featured Gauff, with one showing her hitting a jumping tweener. The tweener is a trick shot that players typically hit to keep the ball in play after being lobbed by opponents. In rare instances, tweeners have resulted in spectacular winners as well.

Coco Gauff later shared the picture of herself hitting the tweener as an Instagram Story and amusingly revealed that the shot failed to clear the net via the caption.

"Don't be fooled this went in the bottom of the net," Gauff captioned the post.

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story dated Monday, June 23, 2025

On a more serious note, the WTA No. 2 and two-time singles Major champion is heading into this year's Wimbledon Championships having played just one competitive match on grass.

Coco Gauff's sole match on grass in buildup to Wimbledon 2025 ended in shocking loss to World No. 49

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open (Source: Getty)

Following a mightily impressive European claycourt swing during which she reached the finals of back-to-back WTA 1000 events and became the new women's singles champion at the French Open, Coco Gauff was stunned in her first match on grass this year. It came in the second round of the Berlin Tennis Open, where the American received a first-round bye being the No. 2 seed.

Her opponent on the day, WTA No. 49 Wang Xinyu, produced a solid performance. However, much of her 6-3, 6-3 win over Gauff boiled down to the 25 unforced errors made by the American throughout the contest, including seven double faults. After ousting Gauff, Wang eventually reached the final of the WTA 500 grasscourt event, finishing runner-up to 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

In the aftermath of the shock result, Gauff took to X (formerly Twitter) and laid bare her disappointment at her early exit from Berlin. However, she also expressed optimism about being ready to challenge for her third singles Grand Slam title at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

