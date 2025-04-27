Coco Gauff makes herself clear about one thing she'll "never" do like Carlos Alcaraz

Coco Gauff has made her position clear about one Carlos Alcaraz habit that she’s never incorporating in her life. The American also amusingly narrated a fan incident at the 2025 Madrid Open, which she felt was “crazy” in the best way.

Gauff is competing at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid. Seeded fourth, she received a bye in the opening round and started her stint with a nail-biting comeback against Dayana Yastremska (0-6, 6-2, 7-5). She then knocked out her compatriot, Ann Li, 6-2, 6-3, to secure her place in the fourth round.

After her late-night opening match against Yastremska, Coco Gauff was surprisingly greeted by a fan who’d tattooed her signature alongside a silhouette of the 21-year-old in action.

"It’s crazy and she comes to all my matches here in Madrid, so, yeah, I love the support," Gauff said about her devoted fan during a conversation on the Tennis Channel.

The 2023 US Open champion revealed that she encountered a similar situation after she won her maiden Grand Slam, noting that she was quizzed about getting the victory inked on herself, just like Carlos Alcaraz.

"This is the second time. Somebody else also got one on them when I won the US Open title. And I was like, you guys are better than me. People ask if I’d get the US Open tattooed on me because (Carlos Alcaraz) did."

Coco Gauff firmly clarified that she had no intention of following in the Spaniard’s footstep, joking that she wasn’t that fond of winning.

"I was like, no, I’m never doing that. I don’t love – I love winning but maybe not that much."

Carlos Alcaraz has four known tattoos, each celebrating a milestone in his career. The Spaniard’s first tattoo was a date dedicated to his 2022 US Open victory. He simultaneously inked his grandfather’s motto. In 2023, the Spaniard got a strawberry tattooed near his right ankle, honoring his first Wimbledon title, and in 2024, he added the Eiffel Tower to his left ankle for his French Open title.

Coco Gauff on her fan encounter at the Madrid Open: "I don't know why I thought she was lying"

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff revealed that she’d met her Madrid Open fan in 2024, when she made the American aware of her tattoo idea. At the time Gauff promptly agreed to signing her arm, believing that the fan was bluffing.

"I met her may be two (one) years ago here. And she had, looks like me going for a forehand slice, tattooed. And then she asked me to sign by it and said she was gonna get a tattoo," she recalled during the aforementioned conversation.

“I don’t know why I thought she was lying, considering she already had a tattoo of me. So, I signed it," Gauff added. "Then this year she showed me that she had the tattoo of my signature on her arm."

Coco Gauff on Instagram a few days ago - Image Source: Instagram

Coco Gauff would look to make the most of her fans’ support at the Madrid Open, where she’s chasing her third WTA 1000 title and her first on clay. The American faces a tough opponent in Belinda Bencic on Monday, April 28, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

