Coco Gauff makes her feelings known on Emma Raducanu ahead of Italian Open showdown; Brit shares her own take

Coco Gauff has shared how she feels about facing Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Italian Open. The American set the stage for the exciting clash with a stellar victory in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

Ad

After a tough three-set win over Victoria Mboko in her opening match, Gauff battled it out against Magda Linette for a place in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open. The World No. 3 delivered a strong performance to claim a 7-5, 6-3 victory, setting up a showdown with Raducanu.

Coco Gauff shared her excitement for the "tough" contest in an appearance on the Tennis Channel after her victory. She acknowledged that Emma Raducanu was a great player and said that the Brit had the potential to be very successful on clay.

Ad

Trending

"She's obviously a great player and the last time we played, it was a tough match. it's going to be a different matchup on clay here but I think she has the game to be a great claycourt player. Obviously, a great player in general but especially on clay so it's going to be a tough match and I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I can come out with the win," Gauff said.

Ad

Raducanu shared her own opinion in an interview with Sky Sports, hailing the World No. 3 as a formidable competitor. The Brit also made special mention of Gauff's talent on clay and expressed excitement about the opportunity to test her skills against the 21-year-old.

"She is a great competitor. I think I'm playing pretty good tennis right now and she is going to be a great test. She's made the final of the French Open and so she's great on this surface. I'm just going to keep focused but savor this one for now," Raducanu said.

Ad

Emma Raducanu booked her place against Coco Gauff by coming back from a set down to secure a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the WTA 1000 event in Rome.

A look at Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu's head-to-head record ahead of their Italian Open clash

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu's blockbuster encounter in the fourth round of the Italian Open will mark their second meeting on tour. They previously locked horns in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, where the American claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory.

Ad

If Gauff beats the Brit once again, she will meet the winner of the match between Clara Tauson and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. Her potential semifinal opponents include Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen.

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are both aiming to win their maiden titles at the Italian Open as they gear up for the French Open, which is set to kick off on May 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More