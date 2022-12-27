Coco Gauff makes fun of Chris Eubanks for changing the rules in UNO

American tennis star Coco Gauff recently pointed out that fellow tennis professional Christopher Eubanks kept on changing the rules of the card game UNO in his favor while playing against them.

Like most athletes on the tour, Gauff is spending the holiday season with her family before gearing up for the upcoming 2023 season.

She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her family and friends, which included Eubanks, sitting around the table. The 18-year-old jokingly singled out Eubanks for changing UNO's rules to work in his favor.

Coco Gauff and Chris Eubanks

"Us listening to @chriseubanks changing the UNO rules like 1 million times to work in his favor," wrote Gauff.

Coco Gauff shares her new look with her fans

Coco Gauff fields questions from the media at a press conference prior to the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff recently took to social media to reveal a new look to her fans. The 18-year-old mentioned that she added some color to her braids, writing:

"New braid color."

The American had previously pointed out that she likes to have her hair in braids, as it is just easier for her during matches.

"My hair is usually in braids. I like my hair, but braids are just easier. Especially when I sweat—when my hair isn’t in braids, the salt from my sweat dries out [my hair]. When I take my braids out, my hair is always doing good."

"Plus, it's just easier not to travel with a bunch of hair products when I’m on the road. I’m thinking about adding color to my braids. Maybe pink or something," added Gauff.

Gauff had a successful 2022 campaign as she reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, losing to Iga Swiatek, and became the first player since the Williams sisters to be ranked in the Top 5 in both singles and doubles at the same time.

The World No. 7 will look to continue her 2022 form as she begins her 2023 campaign in Auckland for the ASB Classic, which will begin on January 2. Coco Gauff revealed that the tournament is 'one of her favorites' and that she is looking forward to it.

"It was probably one of my favorite tournaments that I’ve ever played and Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to go back. I chose to return because I love the tournament so much. I definitely missed it with COVID and I wasn’t sure they were going to bring it back," she added.

