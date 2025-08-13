  • home icon
Coco Gauff makes the most of her unexpected day off after Cincinnati Open opponent's withdrawal by attending Reds baseball game

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 13, 2025 05:37 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4
Coco Gauff makes the most of her unexpected day off after Cincinnati Open opponent's withdrawal by attending Reds baseball game - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is not letting her time go to waste. She attended a baseball game after receiving a free pass in her Round of 32 match in the Cincinnati Masters. Her opponent, Dayana Yastremska, withdrew due to illness.

The World No. 2 advanced via a walkover, turning her unexpected rest day into a memorable first-time outing at a Reds baseball game. Gauff went to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati to attend the Reds' game against the Philadelphia Phillies. She shared a post on Instagram, capturing the majestic ballpark from rows above the batting plate.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story
Coco Gauff's Instagram story (@cocogauff)

The Cincinnati Reds themselves shared a warm welcome on social media for Coco Gauff. Their X post was captioned:

"Welcome to GABP, @CocoGauff!"

Gauff said in the video:

"Hey guys, it’s Coco, and I’m excited to be here supporting the Reds. It’s my first Reds baseball game and I’m having a great time."
For Coco Gauff, baseball might not be a new sport, given that she was born and brought up in Florida. Moreover, her brother, Codey, is also a baseball star in the making. He is committed to playing college baseball for Missouri this fall.

What's next for Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open

Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Xinyu Wang of China during the Women's Singles Second Round match on day four of the Cincinnati Open 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Xinyu Wang of China during the Women's Singles Second Round match on day four of the Cincinnati Open 2025 at Lindner Family Tennis Center - Source: Getty

With Dayana Yastremska withdrawing due to illness just hours before their scheduled match, Coco Gauff progresses to the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open. Her upcoming opponent is Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Against Bronzetti, Gauff holds a favorable head-to-head record (2-0). Moreover, Gauff benefits from an unexpected rest day, which is important, especially in the ATP 1000 tournaments. Earlier in the tournament, Gauff defeated China's Wang Xinyu, 6-3, 6-2.

Gauff is currently World No. 2 and the reigning French Open champion. Earlier this summer, she faced a tough Wimbledon exit to Yastremska but has rebounded strongly during the hardcourt swing. At the National Bank Open, while Canada's Victoria Mboko defeated her in the singles event, she won the women's doubles title with McCartney Kessler.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will hope the preparations at Toronto and in Cincinnati yield a better result at the upcoming US Open. She won the Grand Slam in New York two years ago.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
