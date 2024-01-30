"Coco Gauff has the mindset of Roger Federer" - Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, recently expressed his views on Coco Gauff's mentality while reviewing the Australian Open for NBC News.

Coco Gauff won her maiden Major title at last year's US Open in thrilling fashion, overcoming a set deficit to beat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The 19-year-old followed up her run at Flushing Meadows with a semifinal finish in Melbourne, losing to the Belarusian big-hitter in a rematch of their New York final.

In that context, Rick Macci was asked to give his thoughts on what he expected from the American in 2024. The renowned coach began by insisting that her latest Major campaign was impressive, considering she is only 19.

Macci then heaped praise on her backhand before sparing a word for her mindset. He found her on-court approach to be comparable with the mentality that 20-time Major winner Roger Federer displayed during his illustrious career.

"She's not going anywhere, we talked about this before. She's a teenager, one of the best backhands on the tour," Rick Macci said on NBC. "But I actually like her backbone better than her backhand.

"I love her motto, 'No days off'. Coco's only gonna get better. And what I really love, is she has the mindset of Roger Federer."

Rick Macci believes Coco Gauff could win "double-digit" Major titles

Coco Gauff hits a backhand at the 2024 Australian Open

Rick Macci is a staunch believer in Coco Gauff's skills. Last week, the American reiterated his belief about the teen's mentality before claiming that her Majors tally could reach double digits.

"Was asked how many Grand Slams @CocoGauff can win. Because I love her BACKBONE as much as her BACKHAND, the Delray Dart could order double digits off the menu," Macci wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Coco Gauff has put together a great career at the tender age of 19. Aside from her 2023 US Open-winning run, the American also reached the final of 2022 Roland Garros and the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Moreover, the teen phenom has won seven WTA titles since turning pro in 2018. She enjoyed a career-best season last year, winning four titles and notching nine wins against top-10 opposition.

Gauff is also a formidable player in doubles, having risen to the World No. 1 position with good friend Jessica Pegula last September. Overall, she has won eight titles in women's doubles, partnering Pegula (5) and Caty McNally (3)

