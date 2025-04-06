Coco Gauff, mother Candi & father Corey all smiles as they spend quality time at relative's baby shower in stylish outfits

Coco Gauff, joined by her mother Candi and father Corey, was all smiles as they enjoyed some quality family time at a relative’s baby shower, dressed in stylish outfits. In her most recent campaign, Gauff made an early exit from the 2025 Miami Open.

Ad

Gauff, joined by her parents, attended the baby shower of her cousin Dvonne Odom and his fiancée, Gabrielle. The whole family looked stunning as they lit up the event in their stylish outfits. Gauff opted for a pink top paired with a denim skirt.

Gauff’s mother, Candi, shared those adorable moments in her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 6. In her stories, she posted images with the couple and their dad.

Ad

Trending

Coco Gauff's mother Candi's Instagram stories | Image Source: Instagram@candigauff

Later, Coco Gauff and her mother Candi also shared their love and blessings for the couple. In the comments of an Instagram post, they wrote:

Ad

“Cute!” — Coco Gauff.

“So happy for D’Vonne and Gabrielle!” — Coco Gauff’s mother, Candi.

Coco Gauff and mother Candi Gauff's comment | Image via Instagram@eddiebigcatodom

Coco Gauff is set to play next in the claycourt event in Stuttgart.

Ad

Coco Gauff will play in Sturrgart Open next

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Miami Open on MAR 22 - Source: Getty

After a heartbreaking third-round loss at the Miami Open, Coco Gauff is now setting her sights on the clay courts as she prepares for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix — commonly known as the Stuttgart Open. The WTA 500 tournament in Germany is set to kick off on April 14, 2025.

Ad

Gauff started her Miami campaign on a high note, cruising through her first-round match with a dominant double bagel win over Sofia Kenin. She carried that momentum into the next round, defeating Maria Sakkari in straight sets as well. However, her run came to an unexpected end in the third round, where she suffered a heart-wrenching straight sets loss to Magda Linette.

Gauff will be marking her fourth appearance in Stuttgart. Back in 2022, she was knocked out in the Round of 32 after a loss to Aussie Daria Kasatkina.

Ad

In 2023, the 21-year-old American faced Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Potapova but was defeated by the Russian in the Round of 16.

In 2024, Gauff achieved her best result in Stuttgart, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament, but she fell short to Marta Kostyuk in a hard-fought three-set battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipjit Pal Chowdhury Dipjit Pal Chowdhury is a Tennis writer at Sportskeeda. A Bachelor of Science graduate with a Zoology Honours degree, Dipjit’s academic background may not traditionally align with sports journalism, but his passion for storytelling and Tennis has paved his way into the industry.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Dipjit honed his writing skills as a ghostwriter, specializing in cricket and esports content. His prior experience as a bank teller at Bandhan Bank adds to his versatile career path.



Dipjit’s favorite players, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, inspire him deeply. He admires Nadal's incredible resilience and ability to overcome injuries, epitomized by his record-breaking 14 French Open titles. Serena’s historic win at the Australian Open while pregnant, meanwhile, left a lasting impression on him.



Although new to Tennis reporting, Dipjit is committed to delivering accurate and engaging stories. He stays updated through credible sources like ATP/WTA official channels, Eurosport, and Sports Illustrated, as well as social platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit.



When not writing, Dipjit enjoys watching web series, playing video games, reading storybooks, and analyzing market trends. Know More