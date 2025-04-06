Coco Gauff, mother Candi & father Corey all smiles as they spend quality time at relative's baby shower in stylish outfits

Coco Gauff, joined by her mother Candi and father Corey, was all smiles as they enjoyed some quality family time at a relative’s baby shower, dressed in stylish outfits. In her most recent campaign, Gauff made an early exit from the 2025 Miami Open.
Gauff, joined by her parents, attended the baby shower of her cousin Dvonne Odom and his fiancée, Gabrielle. The whole family looked stunning as they lit up the event in their stylish outfits. Gauff opted for a pink top paired with a denim skirt.
Gauff’s mother, Candi, shared those adorable moments in her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 6. In her stories, she posted images with the couple and their dad.
Later, Coco Gauff and her mother Candi also shared their love and blessings for the couple. In the comments of an Instagram post, they wrote:
“Cute!” — Coco Gauff.
“So happy for D’Vonne and Gabrielle!” — Coco Gauff’s mother, Candi.
Coco Gauff is set to play next in the claycourt event in Stuttgart.
After a heartbreaking third-round loss at the Miami Open, Coco Gauff is now setting her sights on the clay courts as she prepares for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix — commonly known as the Stuttgart Open. The WTA 500 tournament in Germany is set to kick off on April 14, 2025.
Gauff started her Miami campaign on a high note, cruising through her first-round match with a dominant double bagel win over Sofia Kenin. She carried that momentum into the next round, defeating Maria Sakkari in straight sets as well. However, her run came to an unexpected end in the third round, where she suffered a heart-wrenching straight sets loss to Magda Linette.
Gauff will be marking her fourth appearance in Stuttgart. Back in 2022, she was knocked out in the Round of 32 after a loss to Aussie Daria Kasatkina.
In 2023, the 21-year-old American faced Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Potapova but was defeated by the Russian in the Round of 16.
In 2024, Gauff achieved her best result in Stuttgart, reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament, but she fell short to Marta Kostyuk in a hard-fought three-set battle.