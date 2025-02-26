Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton & tennis world in awe of Taylor Townsend's doubles success with Katerina Siniakova after 'lots of tears'

Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Naomi Osaka, and others from the tennis community have sent thoughtful messages to Taylor Townsend in the wake of her impressive doubles success with Katerina Siniakova.

Townsend made a strong start to the 2025 season by clinching the women's doubles title with Katerina Siniakova at the Australian Open. Following their win, the duo was flooded with congratulatory messages from the likes of Gauff, Madison Keys, and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Taylor Townsend's partnership with Katerina Siniakova continued to impress, as the pair emerged victorious at the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei 7-6(5), 6-4 in the title clash.

Townsend recently took to Instagram and celebrated her and Siniakova's stellar accomplishments. The American also took satisfaction in her new career high ranking of World No. 2 in doubles and opened up about her journey, which included "lots of tears" and personal growth.

""PROUD" 7 weeks⏳ 2 trophies 🏆 🏆 New career high ranking ✌🏾📈 Lots of tears.. even more growth," Townsend captioned her Instagram post.

Taylor Townsend was greeted with an tons of support in the comments section, as Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton send their love to the 28-year-old.

"So proud 🔥❤️," Gauff posted.

"🔥," Osaka commented.

"Back and Forth 0:32," Shelton wrote.

Jessica Pegula and Ashlyn Krueger also commended their compatriot.

"We love to see it!" Pegula wrote.

"❤️❤️❤️🙌🏼," Krueger commented.

Taylor Townsend gave a touching shoutout to Coco Gauff after US Open 2024 mixed doubles runner-up finish

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

At the 2024 US Open, Taylor Townsend and Donald Young reached the mixed doubles final before suffering a 7-6(0), 7-5 loss to Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the title clash.

During her runner-up speech, Townsend gave a heartwarming shoutout to compatriots Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe, calling attention to the significance of their success for young Black players.

"This isn’t the trophy that we wanted. But at the end of the day, I’m the only Black woman left in the tournament & there are two black men left in the draw. And ultimately, I just hope that Donald and I standing here today, Frances [Tiafoe] in the semifinals, Coco [Gauff] being the defending champion, just shows people that look like us that it’s possible," she said.

Gauff and Townsend are both set to compete at the Indian Wells Open next, with the WTA 1000 event scheduled to begin on March 5.

