Coco Gauff never going to "let me live it down," jokes Frances Tiafoe after losing rally against the teenager at Australian Open 2023 charity match

After Coco Gauff got the better of compatriot Frances Tiafoe at a rally during a charity match at the Australian Open, Tiafoe joked that Gauff will never let him forget the embarrassing moment.

The duo were present at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday as part of the Tennis Plays for Peace charity matches. Gauff paired up with Dayana Yastremska and Tiafoe with Marta Kostyuk as they played in front of a packed stadium in Melbourne.

During the match, Tiafoe proclaimed that he would take Gauff down at a rally to which the confident teenager replied that she would surely win it. After a few returns, it was Gauff who won the battle. The crowd burst into laughter as Tiafoe stood in embarrassment.

After the match, Frances Tiafoe took to social media to share a clip of the incident and wrote:

"Damn @espn @espnw y'all both got on it she ain't never gonna let me leave it down @cocogauff"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story on Thursday

Gauff also shared a video of the incident on her social media platform to express her happiness at getting the better of her compatriot.

"waited my whole life for this," Gauff tweeted.

She also joked that the whole incident was captured in a "4K" video quality.

"in 4k too @bigfoe1998," Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories.

Via Instagram: Gauff shares a friendly banter about Frances Tiafoe after the match

Frances Tiafoe and Coco Gauff will now shift their focus to the year's first Grand Slam, which commences Down Under on January 16.

With ASB Classic title in the bag, Coco Gauff becomes one of the favorites at 2023 Australian Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Tennis Plays for Peace charity match

Coco Gauff has become one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open after making a remarkable start to the season by winning the ASB Classic in Auckland. She beat Rebeka Masarova in the final on Sunday (January 8) to mark the third title victory of her career.

Though the American has been in the mix for the past couple of events, she has failed to deliver when it most mattered at the biggest of stages. The 2022 French Open saw Gauff register her best results at a Major — she made it to the final in both singles and doubles but came up empty handed.

With the 18-year-old showing improvement in her serve and maturity in her overall game, she has a huge shot at claiming her maiden Grand Slam title in Australia. Her best record at the Melbourne Major is a fourth-round finish in 2020.

