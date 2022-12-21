Coco Gauff nominates Venus Williams for president, explains why

Coco Gauff recently nominated Venus Williams to assume the most significant position in the office. The 18-year-old, who has been vocal about the Williams sisters’ influence in her becoming a tennis pro, picked the seven-time Grand Slam champion as the most likely to be the president.

In a fun quiz about superlatives for the Tennis Channel, Coco Gauff chose the veteran for the role, reasoning that the former World No. 1 is a seasoned professional who has smartly handled various crucial issues over the years.

"You know, she’s been on tour for a while, and she’s just handled everything so great. So, I think Venus Williams," Gauff explained.

Meanwhile, the American tennis star’s long-time doubles partner Jessica Pegula picked compatriots Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens for the position.

"Most likely to be president would either be Madison Keys or Sloane Stephens or both! They will make a pretty good tag team," she said.

"You're the only person that I teamed up with besides Serena" – When Coco Gauff and Venus Williams paired up for the French Open

Coco Gauff and Venus Williams at the 2021 French Open

Coco Gauff had the privilege of contesting the women’s doubles at the 2021 French Open alongside Venus Williams after her initial partner Caty McNally withdrew due to injury concerns.

Although the generational duo did not make a deep run at the tournament, the teenage athlete noted that she would be eager to team up with Williams if presented with the opportunity again.

"I mean, obviously, if she asked, I would definitely team up with her. I mean, you can't say no to that," Gauff said earlier this year in an interview with People.

The 2022 doubles and singles French Open finalist also recalled that she was the first person besides Serena Williams to partner with the elder Williams in women’s doubles.

"I remember her telling me, 'You're the only person that I teamed up with besides Serena in women's doubles.' And I was like, 'That's an honor. That's an honor.' I didn't realize she didn't play with anyone else. I mean, I just didn't even think about it. And I was like, 'Wow, that's pretty cool,' " she said.

Gauff, who famously defeated Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2020, also admitted that she preferred playing alongside the tennis legend as a team rather than against her as an opponent.

"I would say that was probably even more incredible than actually playing her, just because, I mean, I dreamed about playing (the Williams sisters), but I never thought that I would play doubles with them. And yeah, that was crazy," she said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes