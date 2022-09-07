"Williams sisters definitely inspired me, I hope I can be that for other kids" – Coco Gauff on her wish to carry on the legacy of Venus and Serena Williams

At her recent US Open press conference, Coco Gauff opened up about wanting to carry on the legacy of Venus and Serena Williams.

Coco Gauff suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the US Open. In her post-match press conference, Gauff gave her views on her US Open run and also talked about being a source of inspiration for the younger generations.

Speaking about her match, Gauff said that she felt she wasn’t at her best level against Garcia and applauded her opponent’s form.

“Yeah, I mean, for me today her level was great. I knew it was going to be great coming in. I feel I didn't play at the level I needed to, to come out with the win today,” she observed.

She also declared her intentions for the next year, stating that she was aiming for more.

“Overall I'm super proud of myself on this tournament. But I'm hungry for more. So maybe next year,” she said.

Coco Gauff credited the Williams sisters for inspiring her to take up the sport. When asked about how she wishes to carry forward the impact Serena Williams has had on her on to the next generation, Gauff said working on one's dreams and tuning out people's opinions was very important.

“I mean, for me, for any kid, but especially ones that look like me, I think for the most part, just continue to do what you want to do no matter what people say. I think for me the Williams sisters definitely inspired me to play tennis because I saw someone like me playing in a sport with not a lot of people looking like me," she said.

Gauff was hopeful of carrying forward the great legacy of the Williams sisters and mentioned that authenticity was key.

I hope I can be that for other kids. Yeah, that's all I can say really. Just continue to be our authentic self. Don't try to feed into any stereotypes, just be you,” she said.

“For me it's hard to balance being proud and being disappointed” - Coco Gauff after her quarterfinal loss to Caroline Garcia

Coco Gauff hasn’t found the best way to cope with losses just yet

Coco Gauff, who was the overwhelming home favorite to win the US Open, lost to Caroline Garcia in their quarterfinal clash on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the tournament, the 18-year-old admitted that she hadn’t found the best way to cope with losses just yet.

“For me it's hard to balance being proud and being disappointed. So I think I'm learning more to not be so much disappointed in myself,” she noted.

She, however, acknowledged that she was able to regroup after facing tough losses in previous tournaments.

“Really I'm just proud of how I was able to come through this week. After everything that happened in Cincinnati, I didn't tell anyone, but I didn't think it was going to be that good of a tournament for me. I think it was good I was able to bounce back. I really proved to myself mentally that I can come out of these tough situations and do it,” she observed.

Gauff also announced that she would come back stronger, now more aware of the steps she would be required to take to achieve great results.

“First quarterfinal, too, at the US Open, so there's a lot to be proud of. But, like I said, definitely disappointed. I think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I know what I have to do,” she said.

