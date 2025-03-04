Coco Gauff drops 2-word reaction after stunning 'date' with mother Candi at Oscars 2025 party

Coco Gauff has issued a two-word response to an image taken of her with her mother on Oscar's red carpet. Ahead of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the 20-year-old attended the event as well as its after party with her mother Candi.

Gauff wore a yellow, V-neck gown, while her mother donned charcoal-grey dress. It was the women's World No. 3's first visit to the annual Hollywood celebration. Candi Gauff posted the image to her Instagram page, captioning the picture:

"Last night was amazing!".

Coco Gauff replied to this by stating:

"Best date"

Screenshot of Candi Gauff Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/candigauff/)

Candi Gauff received several compliments in the press for her look at the event. Her husband Corey Gauff responded to his wife's classy appearance on his own Instagram post by stating:

“Looking stunning".

The pair also attended the Vanity Fair after party. Despite having modeled for Time and Vogue, Gauff would have been on more familiar territory there, given that Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka were also guests. Speaking on the red carpet before the event, Gauff revealed that she enjoyed a night away from her sport:

"Hair, makeup, the whole 'do .... I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam! But it's nice to get dressed for the day. I'm just here for the vibes, just enjoying it, and just trying to take it all in."

Coco Gauff will look to bounce back in Indian Wells after Middle East swing disappointment

Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is seeded third at the Indian Wells Open, and will be looking to impress after a disappointing set of results at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The American had an impressive end to 2024 and started 2025 by guiding Team USA to victory at the United Cup. She then reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before losing to Paula Badosa.

Gauff then lost her next two matches to Marta Kostyuk and McCartney Kessler at the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships, respectively. The 20-year-old received a bye to the second round in Indian Wells, where she will face either Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima.

