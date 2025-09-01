"Coco Gauff is the most overrated player" - Fans slam American after 'disaster' loss against Naomi Osaka at US Open

Naomi Osaka sent Coco Gauff crashing out of the 2025 US Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 fourth-round win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday (September 1). Osaka, who last won the tournament in 2020, has advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since her Australian Open triumph in 2021.
Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion who has been struggling with her serve in recent times, was no match for Osaka, who wrapped up the eagerly anticipated clash of former champions in just an hour and four minutes.
Notably, Matt Daly, who was part of Gauff's coaching team during her triumph at Roland Garros earlier this year, was replaced by biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan ahead of the US Open.
Tennis fans have been unforgiving following Gauff's underwhelming show in a match where she notched up 33 unforced errors. Stunned fans soon took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.
"Coco Gauff is the most overrated player now," one user opined.
"People need to start being honest about Coco Gauff. Her success is primarily driven by media and crowd support and attention. You all will her to win. On her own she doesn't have the skills," another chimed in.
"Coco Gauff, no words for that disaster class," one user commented.
"Can't believe Coco Gauff freaky sat up there and let Naomi Osaka beat her," a fan tweeted.
"I will never forgive Sabalenka for allowing Coco Gauff win Roland Garros, SMDH," another user wrote.
"Coco is gone. What was that nonsense? I give up on her man," a frustrated fan declared.
“I mean, I’m a little sensitive, I don’t want to cry“ - Naomi Osaka after defeating Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka, who gave birth to daughter Shai in 2023, watched from the stands when Coco Gauff won her US semifinal encounter the same year en route to a memorable title at Flushing Meadows.
An emotional Osaka recalled the moment in her post-match interview while also adding that she had a lot of fun in New York.
“I mean I’m a little sensitive -- I don’t want to cry. Honestly, I had so much fun out here," Osaka stated after the match.
"I was in the stands two months after I gave birth to my daughter, watching Coco, and I really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play," the four-time Grand Slam champion recalled.
Naomi Osaka had defeated Coco Gauff, then just 15, by a 6-3, 6-0 scoreline when the duo first played each other back at the 2019 US Open. Osaka, who triumphed at the New York Major in 2018, went on to win a second title a couple of years later.
Naomi Osaka will take on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the US Open.
