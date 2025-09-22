  • home icon
  Coco Gauff and parents Corey & Candi hype up her brother Codey with sweet messages as he celebrates his birthday in stylish all-white outfit

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:52 GMT
Coco Gauff wishes her brother Codey Gauff - Image Source: Getty, @Codey Gauff Instagram
Coco Gauff and her parents recently wished Codey Gauff on his 18th birthday. They hyped up the youngster after witnessing his latest all-white look on social media.

Gauff was last seen in action at the US Open, where she reached the fourth round. Despite a spirited performance against Naomi Osaka, the Japanese pro eliminated her in straight sets.

The Gauff family shared some sweet messages for the youngster on Instagram. They made him feel all grown up as he celebrated turning 18.

"Clean with it," Coco Gauff said
"Big man,"she added
Coco Gauff wishes her brother Codey - Image Source: Codey Gauff Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/codeygauff/
Codey Gauff was born on September 21, 2007 and is the middle child in the Gauff family. Unlike Coco, who chose tennis, Codey is an aspiring baseball player at the moment.

Gauff's parents, Candi and Corey, also joined in on the celebrations and hyped up the youngster via social media. Here's what they said on Codey's latest post:

"I see you," Candi Gauff said
"At my rolly, it's about that time," Codey Gauff added

Gauff's mother also shared a separate post for the 18-year-old. She reminded the youngster that he was designed for greatness in his career.

"Happy 18th birthday to my favorite oldest sonshine! Today you are an official young adult. You are designed for GREATNESS! Continue to be smart, kind, loving, and athletic. I am your #1 FAN. Always remember you can call and count on your momma. I love you!!! Always and forever, Mom," Coco Gauff's mother said
Sports have been a big part of the Gauff family. Gauff's father, Corey, played basketball in college, and her mother, Candi, was a track and field athlete in the past.

Codey Gauff is set to play college baseball at the University of Missouri next year. He completed high school at the Elite Squad Academy in spring 2024.

"He was texting me every day after each match" - Coco Gauff acknowledges the support from Codey during her maiden title triumph at the French Open

Gauff at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff captured her maiden title at the French Open this year. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a close three-set match in the final.

Gauff revealed how her younger brother kept motivating her in Paris. She also credited her family after winning the title.

"I'd like to thank my parents. You guys have done a lot for me, from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded and giving me the belief that I can do it. To my brothers at home, you’re the reason I do this. You inspire me more than you know. To all my family at home, thank you," said Coco Gauff.
"I actually thought about calling him when I was on the bench, but I was like, I don't want to get ignored again. Also, I remembered he had a game that day. I thought maybe he was on the field because I didn't know with the time difference and everything. I called him afterwards, and he was super hyped. He was texting me every day after each match. To have him be here for the ride is the best."
Gauff has had a tough season so far, but managed to win her second Grand Slam on tour. She also secured runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

The American will be seen in action next at the 2025 China Open. She is the defending champion at the event this year.

