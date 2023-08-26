Coco Gauff addressed her colleagues—the players from the past, present, and future—during the 50th anniversary event hosted by the WTA.

The WTA, which came into existence in 1973, organized a special night in New York to celebrate its 50 years. The event also honored the Original 9, who were responsible for founding the governing body.

Numerous former players and legends such as Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs, Tracy Austin, and Gabriela Sabatini attended the event. Several active players, such as Coco Gauff, Bianca Andreescu, and Donna Vekic, who are gearing up for the US Open, also marked their presence.

Coco Gauff delivered a speech, recognizing the contributions of the legends of the sport. She lauded the "unafraid" women for breaking the barriers to form the association and empowering the current generation to carry on the legacy.

“It feels a bit like I’ve walked into a women’s tennis history book that has come to life,” Gauff said during the speech. “The WTA history that we all celebrate, is about a tour founded by women who were unafraid, and carried on by women who are empowered by the legacy we work every day to build upon.”

The American also paid homage to her idol, Serena Williams, for her inspirational career. She noted that, as a black woman, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s success helped her shoot for the stars.

“In Serena Williams, I watched someone who dominated women’s tennis in a way no one else has ever had. More importantly, I saw someone who looked like me, and helped me believe I could achieve as I follow my own unique path,” the World No. 6 said.

Gauff also appreciated the former players for providing the active players with a global platform to tackle various issues faced by women in sports.

“These women, and so many others, were trailblazers, who have given every generation after them the opportunity and the inspiration to find our voices, and the global platform to speak out about issues that matter to us,” she added.

She expressed her wish to carry on the legacy.

“When I look at the WTA tour today, I see the hard work, the drive, the passion, the determination to excel an continue to fight. And, I hope that young girls watching us today will be as inspired by us as we were, by many of you in this room. I want to wish the WTA a happy 50th. It’s been an incredible ride so far, and I am very happy and grateful to be a part of the WTA’s future,” she further said.

Coco Gauff in pursuit of her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff has won two titles during the 2023 North American hardcourt swing

Coco Gauff will continue her hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title at the upcoming 2023 US Open.

The 19-year-old fell one win short of the feat at the 2022 French Open, when she was defeated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. This time around, however, Coco Gauff will enter the New York Slam as a serious contender for the title, given her success in the warm-up events.

The American contested three tournaments in the lead-up to the US Open and emerged as the winner in two of them: the WTA 500 Citi Open and the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open.

She also made the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. En route to her title in Cincinnati, Coco Gauff also earned her first victory over Iga Swiatek after seven failed attempts.

The World No. 6, who is drawn in defending champion Swiatek’s quarter at the US Open, will hope to replicate her success if they are to meet. She will kick off her campaign by facing a qualifier at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

