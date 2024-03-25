Coco Gauff pays tribute to hometown's public tennis courts in unique geography-themed manner at Miami Open

Coco Gauff recently paid a unique homage to Delray Beach Public Tennis Courts, the place from where the American started her tennis journey.

Gauff spent her early years playing at the Delray Beach Public Tennis Courts. To pay her tribute to the place that helped her tennis career during the initial phase, she inscribed the geographical coordinates of the Delray Beach Public Tennis Courts on the soles of her shoes.

The World No. 3 has 26 28 0.75” N 80 5’ 1.4” W inscribed on the front of her custom CG1 shoes. Popular journalist Bastien Fachan made the observation and shared it on his X( formerly Twitter) account.

Before the 2024 Miami Open, the American unveiled newly refurbished tennis courts in Pompey Park, Delray Beach, and also played tennis with the locals at the inauguration. The World No. 3 said she wanted to give back to the city and the people who helped her in her career.

"The city gave it to me, so I think giving back is important because there are a lot of volunteers and people along my path that people don’t see that gave in to me. So I hope to be that part of somebody else’s path," Coco Gauff said at the opening.

Coco Gauff continues to impress at the 2024 Miami Open

Coco Gauff has begun the 2024 season with good results, winning the ASB Classic and reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open and Indian Wells Open.

The American continued her momentum at the 2024 Miami Open with a win over Nadia Podoroska in the second round, having been given a bye in the first round.

In the third round, the World No. 3 downed Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0. After finding herself 2-4 down in the first set, the American won 10 straight games to reach the fourth round.

After her victory, Gauff expressed delight over playing in front of her home crowd.

"I’m really happy to be here in South Florida, it’s where I grew up. I have a lot of family over there and over there (points to the crowd). It’s really nice to play in front of them and in front of the home crowd," Gauff said in the on-court interview.

The American now awaits Caroline Garcia in the fourth round as they fight for a place in the quarterfinals.