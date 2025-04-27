Coco Gauff pens endearing birthday message for close friend Jalen Sera, receives sweet response

Coco Gauff, currently participating at the 2025 Madrid Open, took some time out to wish close friend Jalen Sera and his twin brother on their shared birthday. Sera later responded sweetly to Gauff's birthday wish.

Ad

On Saturday, April 26, Gauff took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post. It featured a picture of the 2023 US Open champion relaxing alongside Sera and his twin brother Terence Jaden at a park. The post's caption contained Gauff's birthday wish for the twins.

"Happy birthday to my fav twins @jalensera @iamterencejt 🎉💙," Gauff captioned the post.

Gauff's message to close friend Jalen Sera and his twin brother on their shared birthday (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Jalen Sera eventually took notice of Coco Gauff's post and reposted it as an Instagram Story of his own. He added the following caption to thank the WTA No. 4:

Ad

Trending

"Merci beaucoup💙" ("Thanks a lot" in French)

Sera's Instagram Story repost of Gauff's message to him and his twin brother on their shared birthday (Source: Instagram/jalensera)

While Gauff has already established herself as one of the most high-profile female athletes in the world, Sera is carving out a path of his own. The latter happens to be an emerging actor, stunt performer and guitar player from Atlanta.

Ad

On the tennis front, Gauff's Madrid Open campaign so far has been very positive, despite a tricky start.

Coco Gauff's Madrid Open hopes alive in both singles and doubles

Coco Gauff at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's singles campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open got off to the worst possible start. The No. 4 seed played her opening match in the Spanish capital in the second round, having received a first-round bye. However, here, a rampant Dayana Yastremska sealed a dominant 6-0 first-set win over the American.

Ad

Gauff admirably recovered though, and went on to clinch the contest by winning the next two sets 6-2 and 7-5. In the third round, things were far more straightforward for the 21-year-old, as she swept aside compatriot Ann Li 6-2, 6-3. Up next for Gauff is a fourth-round clash against a resurgent Belinda Bencic, who sprang a surprise on the American earlier this year at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

In women's doubles, Gauff has paired up with compatriot Robin Montgomery in Madrid. They combined ruthlessly in the first round to oust fellow all-American duo and No. 4 seeds Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk from the tournament. The all-Australian pairing of Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter awaits Gauff and Montgomery in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More