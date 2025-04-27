Coco Gauff pens endearing birthday message for close friend Jalen Sera, receives sweet response

Coco Gauff, currently participating at the 2025 Madrid Open, took some time out to wish close friend Jalen Sera and his twin brother on their shared birthday. Sera later responded sweetly to Gauff's birthday wish.
On Saturday, April 26, Gauff took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post. It featured a picture of the 2023 US Open champion relaxing alongside Sera and his twin brother Terence Jaden at a park. The post's caption contained Gauff's birthday wish for the twins.
"Happy birthday to my fav twins @jalensera @iamterencejt 🎉💙," Gauff captioned the post.
Jalen Sera eventually took notice of Coco Gauff's post and reposted it as an Instagram Story of his own. He added the following caption to thank the WTA No. 4:
"Merci beaucoup💙" ("Thanks a lot" in French)
While Gauff has already established herself as one of the most high-profile female athletes in the world, Sera is carving out a path of his own. The latter happens to be an emerging actor, stunt performer and guitar player from Atlanta.
On the tennis front, Gauff's Madrid Open campaign so far has been very positive, despite a tricky start.
Coco Gauff's Madrid Open hopes alive in both singles and doubles
Coco Gauff's singles campaign at the 2025 Madrid Open got off to the worst possible start. The No. 4 seed played her opening match in the Spanish capital in the second round, having received a first-round bye. However, here, a rampant Dayana Yastremska sealed a dominant 6-0 first-set win over the American.
Gauff admirably recovered though, and went on to clinch the contest by winning the next two sets 6-2 and 7-5. In the third round, things were far more straightforward for the 21-year-old, as she swept aside compatriot Ann Li 6-2, 6-3. Up next for Gauff is a fourth-round clash against a resurgent Belinda Bencic, who sprang a surprise on the American earlier this year at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.
In women's doubles, Gauff has paired up with compatriot Robin Montgomery in Madrid. They combined ruthlessly in the first round to oust fellow all-American duo and No. 4 seeds Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk from the tournament. The all-Australian pairing of Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter awaits Gauff and Montgomery in the second round.