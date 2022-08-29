“Rafa’s right there, I’m gonna go with Rafael Nadal” – Coco Gauff and other tennis stars pick their favorites to win the US Open title

Coco Gauff has chosen Rafael Nadal as the favorite to lift the men’s singles US Open title. In a video published on US Open’s social media accounts, top players were asked who they would pick to win the tournament.

Besides Coco Gauff, the video also featured Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Players were asked to choose the winners in the men’s and women’s singles categories.

Iga Swiatek unsurprisingly chose her biggest idol, Rafael Nadal, to excel in the men’s category. Coco Gauff seconded Swiatek and picked the four-time US Open champion.

“Well, since Rafa’s right there, I’m gonna go with Rafael Nadal, let’s go!” she said.

2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez, meanwhile, chose her fellow countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime to shine through. Auger-Aliassime was a semifinalist in the previous edition of the US Open. He lost out on the finals spot to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev.

Stefanos Tsitsipas nominated his compatriot Maria Sakkari to lift the title in women’s category. Sakkari progressed to the semifinals in 2021 but was halted by reigning champion Emma Raducanu.

Carlos Alcaraz unhesitatingly deemed Emma Raducanu to successfully defend her title.

When asked about their picks in their own category, each player backed themselves to knock it out of the park.

“Well, I would pick myself! Why wouldn’t I pick myself?” exclaimed Gauff.

Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff feature as two the favorites to win the US Open title

Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff featured as two of the favorites to win in their category at the US Open.

While the Spaniard is the second favorite ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and behind defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Gauff is the third favorite behind World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep.

Nadal is a four-time winner at Flushing Meadows, having claimed the title in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. He has additionally been the runner-up in 2011 and a three-time semifinalist, reaching the final four in 2008, 2009 and 2018. This is the 36-year-old’s first time in New York after his title run in 2019, where he outclassed the current defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Coco Gauff's best result in New York has been reaching the third round of the 2019 US Open. The American was knocked out in the first and second rounds at her home Slam in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The men's top choice, Daniil Medvedev, was the runner-up at the US Open in 2019, a semifinalist in 2020 and the champion in 2021. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, made his US Open debut last year and reached the quarterfinals on his first attempt.

The women's top-ranked contender, Iga Swiatek, hasn’t made it past the fourth round. Simona Halep, on the other hand, was a semifinalist in 2015 and a quarterfinalist in 2016. The Romanian made it to the fourth round of the previous edition.

