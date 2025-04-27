Coco Gauff raises concerns with cryptic hint about being betrayed

Coco Gauff shared a cryptic message, hinting at betrayal amid her ongoing Madrid Open campaign. The tennis star has advanced to the Round of 16 of the tournament and will be taking on Belinda Bencic in an eagerly anticipated clash on Monday.

The American has not been very public about her personal life and relationships on social media. She confirmed having a boyfriend during many of her interviews, including at the Miami Open, but has not revealed the person's identity in the public domain.

In a recent TikTok video posted by the World No.3, she hinted at a possible heartbreak or betrayal, even though no confirmation has been received on this matter from her end. A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a screenshot of her post from TikTok.

"how it feels when you thought someone was genuine but really they were just using you," she wrote.

Notably, the American outlasted Dayana Yastremska and Ann Li in the previous two rounds of the Madrid Open. Coco Gauff, who is on a mission to fare well in the clay swing of the season, has also dropped hints on her secret boyfriend on multiple occasions.

Coco Gauff on her secret boyfriend

Coco Gauff on her mystery boyfriend - Source: Getty

Even though Coco Gauff hasn't hard-launched her relationship on her social media platforms, she has confirmed the existence of a boyfriend during many of her interviews. In an interview with Vogue in March 2024, she dropped hints about the identity of the person she was dating.

"He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now. He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar. He’s not from Delray. He’s actually from Atlanta," she said.

She had also revealed during that time how the speculations of the people on the internet led them close to identifying who he was.

"And actually, um, I will say this: People on Twitter (X) found him two or three days ago. I won’t respond and confirm if it’s him or not, but they caught me in the comments, so they know. Some people thought it was someone in tennis and that couldn’t be further from the truth," she added.

Her interview also hinted at her boyfriend being one of the prominent support systems in her life, as she also revealed reaching out to him during midnight dilemmas.

