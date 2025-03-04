Coco Gauff reacts to getting featured in Vogue magazine for 'best dressed' after turning up the glamour in Oscars party

Coco Gauff made her feelings known about being on the best-dressed list at Vogue magazine after donning a stunning outfit at the Oscars party. The player is currently gearing up for her match at the Indian Wells Masters.

Ad

The American was last seen on the court on February 18 during the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. She faced an early exit after being defeated by McCartney Kesslaer, 6-4, 7-5. Her next tournament, the Indian Wells Masters, will commence on March 7 in California, USA.

Amid this, Gauff attended the Oscars party in a stunning yellow sleeveless dress and got featured in the best-dressed list in Vogue magazine for this outfit. She took to her Instagram story, sharing a picture of her in the party rocking the yellow attire, and opened up about the feature in Vogue by writing:

Ad

Trending

"Ended up in @voguemagazine best dressed list ahhh."

Gauff’s Instagran story

Along with her, other tennis players, including Aryna Sabalenka, Serena Williams, and more, also donned stylish outfits to the event.

Ad

Coco Gauff also took to her X account and shared a picture with Williams, where the latter rocked a black corset dress and the 20-year-old wore a beautifully designed lime-colored sleeveless dress. Opening up about this meeting, she wrote in her post's caption:

"With the 🐐 @serenawilliams"

Coco Gauff opened up about getting ready for the Oscars party

Tennis player, Gauff- Source: Getty

During her visit at the Oscars party, Coco Gauff was interviewed by the popular comedian, Amelia Dimoldenberg, where she opened up about the process of getting dressed for the 2025 Oscars party. Stating that she is not used to the glam, she said:

Ad

"It was a lot. Hair, makeup, the whole do. I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam, but it's nice to get dressed for the day," Coco Gauff said.

Dimoldenberg further emphasized the competitiveness in the movie industry and the tennis world and asked the player if she was a competitive person. To this, Gauff replied:

"Definitely. But more like when it comes to on-court stuff. Off the court, I mean like, board games and stuff, of course. Uno, I get into a lot of fights for that, but this, I'm just here for the vibes, just enjoying it and just trying to take it all in."

Ad

Coco Gauff opened her 2025 season by competing in the Australian Open, where she reached the quarter-finals but couldn't advance further after losing to Paula Badosa, 7-5, 6-4. Following this, she played in the Qatar Open, where she faced an early exit in the first round of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback